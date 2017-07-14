See Trump and Macron’s Latest Never-Ending Handshake at the Bastille Day Parade in Paris

It’s the handshake that never ends — again.

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands for about 25 seconds on Friday after attending the Bastille Day parade in Paris together with their wives.

Footage of the moment shows Trump and Macron shaking hands as they walked and talked. At one point, while still holding Macron’s hand, Trump leaned over to kiss Macron’s wife, Brigitte, on her cheek and grabbed her hand as well, so that he was holding both of their hands at the same time.

The farewell handshake between President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron lasted about 25 seconds https://t.co/8CfUqfRZ8z pic.twitter.com/ddfJiJDv1i — CNN (@CNN) July 14, 2017

The farewell handshake marked the end of Trump’s trip to France — and it wasn’t the first time the two leaders engaged in an awkward handshake. Their most notable greeting took place at the NATO Summit in May, where Trump and Macron shook hands for so long and with such intensity that both of their knuckles turned white.

And on Thursday, Trump made headlines for his awkward handshake with France’s first lady, and for his comments about her appearance while the two couples were visiting museums in Paris.

According to Agence France-Presse reporter Adam Plowright, Trump looked Brigitte Macron up and down before telling her, “You’re in such great shape” and then calling her “beautiful.”

Despite any potential awkwardness, the two couples dined together later that night at the Jules Verne restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

They reunited the next morning for the Bastille Day parade, which marks the storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a key moment in France’s fight for independence.

After leaving France on Friday, Trump tweeted a photo of himself with Macron at the parade.

It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade. Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron! pic.twitter.com/1J4vZiy98y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2017

“It was a great honor to represent the United States at the magnificent #BastilleDay parade,” he wrote. “Congratulations President @EmmanuelMacron!”

First Lady Melania Trump also tweeted about the visit, writing “thank you @EmanuelleMacron & people of Paris for your kind hospitality — @potus & I enjoyed our visit. #BastilleDay2017 #Paris #France.