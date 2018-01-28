Trump Lashes Out at JAY-Z in Response to Rapper Calling His 'S---hole Countries' Remark 'Hurtful'

The latest subject of Donald Trump‘s ire on Twitter? JAY-Z.

Hours after JAY-Z said the president’s reported “s—hole countries” remark was “hurtful” during an interview with CNN’s The Van Jones Show, Trump, 71, tweeted his response to the 2018 Grammy Award honoree.

In the interview — which aired Saturday night — the rapper expressed disappointment toward the leader of the free world, and also questioned Trump’s comments about improving the unemployment rate for African Americans.

Clearly tuning in, Trump tweeted on Sunday, “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

When asked by host Jones about Trump referring to African countries as “s—hole countries,” JAY-Z harshly criticized the president.

“It is disappointing and it’s hurtful. It really is hurtful,” the father of three said. “Everyone feels anger but after the anger, it’s real hurtful. Because it’s looking down at a whole population of people and it’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people and beautiful everything.”

Adding, “This is the leader of the free world speaking like this… somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him and he is expressing it in this sort of way.”

Trump sparked international outrage when he reportedly slammed African nations and Haiti during a discussion in the Oval Office about immigration. “Why do we want all these people from s—hole countries coming here?” he asked, according to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) as reported by TIME.

During his interview with Jones, the Roc Nation founder also expressed how he feels it’s unacceptable for Trump “to say terrible things but put money in our pockets” amid claims that unemployment for African-Americans has declined.

“It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” JAY-Z said. “You treat people like human beings. That’s the main point. It goes back to the whole thing — ‘Treat me really bad and pay me well.’ It’s not going to lead to happiness, it’s going to lead to, again, the same thing. Everyone’s going to be sick.”

The unemployment rate for African-Americans was 6.8 percent in December, the lowest since 1972 when the federal agency began crunching the numbers by race, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jones also had some choice words for Trump at Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys Brunch on Saturday, before the interview aired, telling PEOPLE: “What’s happening now is going to make the Harlem Renaissance look like a little twinkle in the sky. A supernova of black excellence, black achievement, black expression, artistically, in music, in cinema, in activism, in politics — so people call us the Resistance when the resistance is Trump. Trump is the resistance, he’s trying to resist what we’re doing. What we’re doing is amazing.”