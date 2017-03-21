Trump Kids’ Aspen Ski Trip Will Require 100 Secret Service Agents: Report

The cost of President Donald Trump‘s grown children’s Aspen ski trip is enraging taxpayers following reports that about 100 Secret Service agents will be brought to protect Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump and their families.

Quoting anonymous local law enforcement sources, The Aspen Times reported that roughly 100 Secret Service personnel would accompany the first family when they arrived in the ski town over the weekend.

Secret Service agents had communicated with local authorities ahead of the group’s arrival, according to the outlet, though they did not ask for the Aspen Police Department’s assistance during the vacation.

Another source told The Aspen Times that the number of agents would likely be much fewer than 100.

A Secret Service source tells PEOPLE that a total of 100 Secret Service personnel to staff the trip is “reasonable,” given that each of the President’s children plus their spouses and children have security details that must be manned in three daily shifts to provide 24-hour security.

But the organization itself would not confirm or deny the number of agents assigned to the Trump children in Aspen.

“As a matter of policy, the USSS does not comment on the number of personnel involved in our protective operations,” a Secret Service representative wrote in an email. “The USSS does not comment on matters, which reveal our means, methods and capabilities.”

RELATED VIDEO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Brings Ivanka Trump to Broadway’s ‘Come From Away’

After news broke that Ivanka will have her own office in the West Wing of the White House (that comes with a security clearance for classified information, although she will not have an official title) the first daughter hit the slopes on Sunday.

Donald Jr.’s son Tristan broke his leg during the day of skiing, TMZ reports. The 5-year-old was accompanied by Secret Service as he went to the hospital for treatment.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! pic.twitter.com/ENrhdxdziA — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 20, 2017

On Monday, Eric and his wife Lara announced they are expecting their first child, a boy, this September. This will be the ninth grandchild for the president, 70.