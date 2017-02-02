Iraqi Mother Living in Singapore Forced to Put U.S. Move on Hold After Trump Ban: ‘We Have No Clue What’s Happening’

Zaineb Al-Qazwini and her husband, Randy Olsen, were all set to move with their 2-year-old daughter from Singapore to San Francisco in March.

They sold most of their things, told their jobs they were leaving and let their landlord know they wouldn’t be renewing their lease.

But their plans abruptly crumbled when they heard that President Trump signed an executive order on Friday banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya — from entering the U.S.

Al-Qazwini, 33, is an Iraqi citizen, although she only lived there for one year of her life. Her husband and 2-year-old daughter are American citizens.

“We now have no clue what is happening here,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s a state of concern.”

Al-Qazwini, a biomedical researcher who came to Singapore nine years ago, has a green card but says it’s still unclear if they’ll be able to move. Their jobs end in March and soon after their visas will expire.

“It’s a 90-day ban, but who really knows,” she says. “We don’t know where we’ll go if we to leave and can’t go to the states.”

What she does know is that she can’t go back to Iraq.

“I don’t have a house there, our life isn’t there,” she says. “We were really looking forward to moving to the states and making it our home.”

She added: “I just feel like putting everyone in one is ban is sad,” she says. “It should be a case-by-case basis. It’s sad and it’s not right.”