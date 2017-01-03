Just one day after GOP lawmakers met in a secretive, closed-door meeting to weaken the nonpartisan ethics office that investigates lawmakers and staff accused of misconduct, House Republicans abruptly reversed course.

Following public outcry from the likes of President-elect Donald Trump, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy offered a motion to restore the current rules for the Office of Congressional Ethics, Politico and other outlets report.

The move comes less than two hours after Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to express disapproval of House Republicans’ move to gut the independent ethics watchdog charged with investigating their behavior.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it ……may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! # DTS,” Trump wrote in two tweets Tuesday morning. The hashtag is seemingly a reference to his campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

……..may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

The president-elect’s comments come as the 115th Congress will be sworn in on Tuesday, and less than 24 hours after GOP lawmakers initially voted to reduce the OCE’s power in an under-the-radar meeting. House Speaker Paul Ryan objected to Monday’s vote, The New York Times reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Assault

Charging that the Office of Congressional Ethics has grown too intrusive since it was created in 2008 in the aftermath of several corruption scandals, House Republicans initially voted to place the watchdog under the oversight of the House Ethics Committee.

Trump’s disapproving tweets comes amid concerns over his own potential ethics violations, including lingering questions about how his tangle of international business interests could conflict with his presidency.