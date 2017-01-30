Trump Hotels Tweet Asking for ‘Favorite Travel Memories’ Is Hijacked by Critics of Namesake’s Refugee Ban

Twitter users have resurfaced an old tweet from Trump Hotels to attack President Donald Trump in the wake of his executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days.

The 2011 tweet by Trump Hotels — which called on users to “tell us your favorite travel memory – was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset?” — was co-opted over the weekend by critics of the president’s refugee ban.

Many people replied to the tweet with stories about their parents and grandparents immigrating to America, some of whom they said were forced to flee for their lives from their native countries.

Tell us your favorite travel memory – was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset? We'd love to hear it! — Trump Hotels (@TrumpHotels) October 11, 2011

.@TrumpHotels hearing about my grandfather's perilous trip to America by boat as a child alone. I wonder if he would be let in today? — Noah Scalin (@NoahScalin) January 29, 2017

That time I fled Communist Romania to a refugee camp in Austria, came to America, & years later became an exec @Google creating 10ks of jobs https://t.co/iaerM5gLHc — Laszlo Bock (@LaszloBock2718) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels Visiting San Francisco – the American city my grandparents settled in after leaving the Philippines after WWII. — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 29, 2017

@vmontes @TrumpHotels my Lolo & his family coming to Daly City, where they would make a home in a welcoming country pic.twitter.com/o8wS6DG5Jw — Vida Wadhams (@VidaWadhams) January 29, 2017

@TrumpHotels I remember the old days, when you could travel abroad without feeling ashamed of being an American in the Trump era. — David Walker (@DavidWalk3) January 28, 2017

@TrumpHotels I enjoyed the hospitality of @Airbnb; an experience made even more memorable in comparison with Trump's hideous #MuslimBan. pic.twitter.com/webVkEpbJp — kim (@kim) January 29, 2017

Pls join me in telling Trump Hotels your family's fave travel memories. My family took trains & boats to flee from Nazis & pogroms. Yours? https://t.co/8NN9bFook9 — (((AntiAntiSemite))) (@Tristanshouts) January 30, 2017

Trump’s immigration ban has been condemned by many around the globe, including some counterterrorism experts who warned that the policy could give more fodder for propaganda and recruiting by jihadist groups seeking to demonize the United States.

Demonstrators with signs, and lawyers offering pro bono legal advice flocked to international airports across the U.S. over the weekend, where some travelers were being detained. Others took to city streets and squares to protest the travel ban.