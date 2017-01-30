Trump Hotels Tweet Asking for ‘Favorite Travel Memories’ Is Hijacked by Critics of Namesake’s Refugee Ban

Twitter users have resurfaced an old tweet from Trump Hotels to attack President Donald Trump in the wake of his executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days.
The 2011 tweet by Trump Hotels — which called on users to “tell us your favorite travel memory – was it a picture, a souvenir, a sunset?” — was co-opted over the weekend by critics of the president’s refugee ban.
Many people replied to the tweet with stories about their parents and grandparents immigrating to America, some of whom they said were forced to flee for their lives from their native countries.
Trump’s immigration ban has been condemned by many around the globe, including some counterterrorism experts who warned that the policy could give more fodder for propaganda and recruiting by jihadist groups seeking to demonize the United States.
Demonstrators with signs, and lawyers offering pro bono legal advice flocked to international airports across the U.S. over the weekend, where some travelers were being detained. Others took to city streets and squares to protest the travel ban.