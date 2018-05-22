Fake Tweets! Some Typos in Trump Tweets Are Reportedly Intentional Suck-Ups to His Base

President Donald Trump has become known for his grammatically incorrect tweets — but it turns out he’s not the only one writing them.

The Boston Globe reports that White House aides who write tweets for the president use questionable grammar, random capitalization, excessive exclamation points, and fragmented sentences on purpose in an effort to mimic the president’s signature Twitter style, according to two people familiar with the process.

The proposed tweets are designed not only to imitate Trump, 71, but also to cater to his base.

“Some staff members even relish the scoldings Trump gets from elites shocked by the Trumpian language they strive to imitate, believing that debates over presidential typos fortify the belief within his base that he has the common touch,” the Globe says.

While the president’s Twitter feed may be chaotic, staff members do adhere to a process of sorts when submitting proposed tweets. White House officials write a memo to the president that includes three or four suggested tweets on a given topic, and the president then either picks his favorite and posts it as-is, or tweaks the language to his liking.

By contrast, tweets from former President Barack Obama’s @POTUS account underwent a strict policy and legal vetting process, and it could sometimes take days or even weeks before they were posted, according to The New York Times.

Trump’s Twitter feed is also often riddled with misspellings, but staff members can’t take credit for those errors, sources tell the Globe.

“While staff members do consciously use poor grammar, they do not intentionally misspell words or names,” the Globe says.

The White House did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Some of the staffers who have drafted proposed tweets for the president include Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, and Hope Hicks, Trump’s former communications director.

“Dan talks to the base more than anybody else after the president,” one senior White House official told The New York Times for a recent profile on the social media director. “He’s the conductor of the Trump Train, and these people know he’s true blue, and he also knows all the influencers.”

Scavino often posts tweets dictated to him by the president, but also “goads” Trump with his own ideas. But it was Hicks who offered up “the choicest put-downs,” the Times said, quoting a former campaign official who revealed: “She’d have absolute daggers.”

Though some of Trump’s tweets are written by staff members, the president still insists on writing many himself on one of his two iPhones, according to Politico.

One of the president’s cell phones only has access to the Twitter app and a handful of news sites, while the other is capable only of making calls. Both phones are supposed to have disabled cameras and be inspected on a regular basis, as per White House protocols intended to keep the president’s communications secure.

But according to Politico, Trump has been ignoring those rules because he finds them “too inconvenient.” The overwhelming irony of Trump’s disregard for smartphone security protocols — in light of his endless and vicious criticisms of Hillary Clinton for essentially the same thing — had some critics reeling, and New York magazine proposing: “Trump Thinks Secure Phone ‘Too Inconvenient.’ Lock Him Up?”