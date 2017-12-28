Trump Hit the Golf Course Again — But a Mysterious Truck Blocked Cameras from Filming Him

As Donald Trump hit the links once again this week at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, photo and video crews were blocked in their efforts to film the president’s latest golf outing, CNN reported.

On Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, CNN journalists positioned themselves on a public sidewalk outside the club, where they were able to shoot footage of the president playing golf through a gap in the hedges.

But on Wednesday, the journalists were met with a new obstacle. According to CNN, a large white truck had been parked in front of the hedges, blocking CNN, ABC and CBS journalists from taking photos and video of Trump.

When CNN’s photojournalist moved his camera, the truck also moved in an apparent effort to obscure the shot.

CNN

Cathy Milhoan, a spokeswoman for the Secret Service, told CNN that the agency was not responsible for the truck, saying, “The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media’s view of the President’s golf swing.”

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Later on Wednesday, CNN’s Dan Merica recounted the incident to Don Lemon, explaining, “The president and his staff doesn’t really tell us when he is golfing, and we have taken to going outside the golf course and filming him as he golfs through a break in hedges near the club.”

“Today a big white box truck parked in front of those hedges trying to obscure our shot of President Trump golfing,” Merica continued.

He added that although the incident “may seem trivial,” it’s actually “important to get video of the president as he does these things on a daily basis.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“The president and the White House have tried to obscure the fact that President Trump golfs on a regular basis,” he said.

“It’s called hypocrisy,” Lemon replied, in a reference to Trump’s past heavy criticism of former President Barack Obama’s golfing habits.

According to Politifact’s Trump Golf Tracker, the president has already outpaced Obama in the amount of time he spends on the green. As of Dec. 28 in the first year of both men’s presidencies, Trump played golf 84 times to Obama’s 26, at a cost of at least $42,493,519 to taxpayers.

This isn’t the first time Trump has tried to hide his golf games from the press. The New York Times reported in February that “the White House goes to considerable lengths to keep Mr. Trump’s golf game away from scrutiny,” which the newspaper said included sequestering reporters to keep them from seeing the president playing golf.

But CNN for one is not giving up in its efforts to report on Trump’s golfing.

“We may have to get taller cameras,” Lemon said.