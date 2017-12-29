Trump Mocked for Suggesting That Freezing East Coast Could Use Some 'Good Old Global Warming'

President Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism for his tweet Thursday night suggesting that global warming doesn’t exist — and worse yet, that perhaps it should exist.

“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Bundle up!”

The tweet came in the midst of the president’s holiday vacation to balmy Florida, where he escaped the freezing temperatures that have been plaguing much of the East Coast this week.

CNN reported that, despite Trump’s assertion, 2016 was the hottest year on record, and the third consecutive year to rank hotter than all previous years, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The outlet also noted that, according to climate scientists, linking temperatures in a certain location to the existence of global warming is an entirely inaccurate way to view global warming. As the Associated Press reported, “weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.”

Democrats in both the House and the Senate railed against the president for what they described as his “embarrassing” and “misleading” comments, and reemphasized that climate change is in fact very real and a threat to humanity.

I’m going to say something really crazy: I believe in science. Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) December 29, 2017

Climate change is real and it poses a grave threat to our nation and our planet. It’s abundantly clear this Adminstration won’t tackle climate change head on, so state and local governments must. https://t.co/mrH5zlpyJD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2017

This is just embarrassing. It’s clear facts don’t matter to you, but here’s the new climate report from your administration that affirms climate change is caused by human activity, and has serious health, economic, and environmental consequences. Read it. https://t.co/eJo1bdsqd8 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 29, 2017

Instead of tweeting like a child who hates science class, if you're so worried about the cold you could always send your 45M+ followers info about how to find shelter, prevent hypothermia & frost bite, prevent pipes from freezing, protect their pets, etc. https://t.co/HXBotuGZ5f — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) December 29, 2017

In 2017, there were about three record high temperatures in the U.S. for every record low temperature. Weather is not the same as climate. The president should be able to understand that. It isn't hard. https://t.co/piwHcvZWbH https://t.co/7EFkR5SmUN — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 29, 2017

Either @realDonaldTrump doesn't understand the science behind climate change, or he is intentionally misleading the American people. Also, Merry Christmas (even though today is Dec 28) because the President says we can say that again (even though we have always been saying it). https://t.co/8KwaxdbvzB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 29, 2017

Others on Twitter mocked the president for what they said was his failure to understand the difference between climate and weather, and for his implication that climate change would be a positive thing.

This is worse than denying climate change is real, he's saying it's a good thing, we need more of it. His rabid followers will believe this. The only thing Trump could do to improve ecology is become mulch. — Donald Nelson (@HanoyShan) December 29, 2017

I see most takes on the Trump cold eastern US tweet as him denying climate change. I think Trump was not denying climate change but subtly pushing the new industry misinformation narrative that global warming would be a good thing. — Dustin Herrmann (@RustBeltEcology) December 29, 2017

A reminder that President Trump’s tweets are to be treated as official White House statements… so the official White House position is that global warming could be a good thing. https://t.co/HPkt8kQmXY — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) December 29, 2017

yeah just cause it’s cold in one place does not invalidate the globe is warming as a whole — Austin Braun ☃️ (@AustinOnSocial) December 29, 2017

Denying Global warming because it's currently cold is like denying the sun because it's currently night. — Braden Baumann (@bmbaumann) December 29, 2017

My shoe has more complex thinking than Trump. — Kimberly Schumacher (@schumii777) December 29, 2017

This may be the dumbest thing that you have tweeted in 2017. And that is saying something. — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) December 29, 2017

Hello @realDonaldTrump, here's a great article from @Forbes that puts it in perspective…weather is to climate as moods are to personality. https://t.co/M6Xh9kaqen — Hewlett! (@dhewlett) December 29, 2017

Some forgoed outright criticism and instead fought Trump’s tweet with facts.

Actor Kal Penn, who has been critical of Trump in the past, responded simply with a link to a NASA article explaining the difference between weather and climate.