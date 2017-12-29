Trump Mocked for Suggesting That Freezing East Coast Could Use Some 'Good Old Global Warming'

President Donald Trump is facing widespread criticism for his tweet Thursday night suggesting that global warming doesn’t exist — and worse yet, that perhaps it should exist.
“In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Bundle up!”
The tweet came in the midst of the president’s holiday vacation to balmy Florida, where he escaped the freezing temperatures that have been plaguing much of the East Coast this week.
CNN reported that, despite Trump’s assertion, 2016 was the hottest year on record, and the third consecutive year to rank hotter than all previous years, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
The outlet also noted that, according to climate scientists, linking temperatures in a certain location to the existence of global warming is an entirely inaccurate way to view global warming. As the Associated Press reported, “weather refers to the atmospheric conditions during a shorter period, while climate is a longer view of weather patterns.”
Democrats in both the House and the Senate railed against the president for what they described as his “embarrassing” and “misleading” comments, and reemphasized that climate change is in fact very real and a threat to humanity.
Others on Twitter mocked the president for what they said was his failure to understand the difference between climate and weather, and for his implication that climate change would be a positive thing.
Some forgoed outright criticism and instead fought Trump’s tweet with facts.
Actor Kal Penn, who has been critical of Trump in the past, responded simply with a link to a NASA article explaining the difference between weather and climate.