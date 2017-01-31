President Trump’s Voter Fraud Expert Was Registered to Vote in Three States During Election: Report

President Donald Trump may have been right about voter fraud.

The man Trump called a voter fraud expert was registered to vote in three states during the 2016 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

The AP found that Gregg Phillips was registered to vote in Alabama, Texas and Mississippi — although he voted only in Alabama in November.

Phillips’ claims that the election was impaired by 3 millions illegal votes were tweeted by Trump, when he wrote, “Look forward to seeing final results of VoteStand. Gregg Phillips and crew say at least 3,000,000 votes were illegal. We must do better!”

Last week during an ABC News interview with David Muir, the president expressed concern about voters registered in several states and called for a major investigation into his claim of voter fraud.

“When you look at the people that are registered, dead, illegal and two states, and some cases maybe three states, we have a lot to look into,” he said.

During an interview with the AP, Phillips said he was unaware of his multiple registrations.

“Why would I know or care?” he added, continuing, “Doesn’t that just demonstrate how broken the system is? That is not fraud — that is a broken system. We need a national ID that travels with people.”