Stars Defend ESPN Anchor Who Called Trump a White Supremacist as President Demands Network Apologize

Nick Cannon, Kal Penn and more on Twitter are coming to Jemele Hill’s defense as Donald Trump demanded ESPN apologize for the SportsCenter anchor’s comments calling the president a white supremacist and bigot.
“ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming),” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!”
His call comes four days after SportsCenter anchor Jemele Hill fired off a series of tweets declaring the president a white supremacist who never would have been elected “if he were not white.” The White House also spoke out against Hill’s comments, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling them a “fireable offense.”
Though Hill has faced criticism over her tweets — including from ESPN, which released statements calling her comments “inappropriate” but saying it accepted her apology — many are standing with the anchor on Twitter.
Nick Cannon joined the social media supporters on Friday, tweeting: “Wow @Espn trying to reprimand people for telling the Truth!! Say it ain’t so!!! The System’s at it again! We ALL stand with @JemeleHill.”
Actor Kal Penn, who served as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement during the Obama administration, also called out Trump for “being a white supremacist,” pointing to the president’s Friday morning tweet against chain migration, the process by which legal U.S. immigrants can sponsor relatives’ paths into the country.
Others followed suit, with some responding directly to the president on Twitter.
But one Twitter user liked Trump’s ESPN tweet so much that he suggested the president “resign and tweet about ESPN full-time.”