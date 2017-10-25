Thousands Plan to Mark Trump’s Election Anniversary by ‘Screaming Helplessly at the Sky’

Ever felt so angry you could just scream over the 2016 election outcome? Here’s your chance.

On Nov. 8, thousands of concerned Americans will commemorate the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s election by screaming helplessly into the sky.

Organizers in at least nine cities across the country — including Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, New York City and Chicago — are using Facebook to plan demonstrations titled “Scream Helplessly at the Sky on the Anniversary of the Election.”

At least 2,200 people are planning to attend the New York event in Washington Square Park, while 15,000 more have expressed interest in going.

“Join us cucks and snowflakes, safe spacers and libtards, as we enjoy a collective cathartic yell into the heavens about our current political establishment,” reads the tongue-in-cheek event description.

The multi-city event originated in Boston, where more than 4,000 planned to head to Boston Common for the cathartic scream session. But Vice reported that the event was shut down on Tuesday due to what local activist and organizer Johanna Schulman called “circumstances beyond our control.”

Schulman previously told Newsweek that she was inspired to organize the event because “this administration has attacked everything about what it means to be American.”

“Who wouldn’t feel helpless every day? Coming together reminds us that we are not alone, that we are part of an enormous community of activists who are motivated and angry, whose actions can make a difference,” she added.

While the event invites people to “scream helplessly,” Schulman says the larger goal is to “convert that sense of helplessness into resistance, into action, and maybe even into optimism.”

“Although it is important to acknowledge the tragedy that befell our country on November 9th, we cannot let it defeat us,” she said.