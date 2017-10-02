‘You Don’t Give a S–t About Puerto Rico!’ Trump Slammed for Dedicating Golf Trophy to Hurricane Victims

President Donald Trump is facing increased criticism for his response to Puerto Rico after he dedicated the Presidents Cup trophy to hurricane victims while appearing at the golf tournament in New Jersey on Sunday.

As he presented the trophy to U.S. team captain Steve Stricker, Trump said of the victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria: “We’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love, a part of our great state, really a part of our great nation.”

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people — if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is, but we have it under really great control — Puerto Rico, and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them,” the president said.

According to a pool report and footage from the trophy ceremony, someone interrupted Trump to yell, “You don’t give a s–t about Puerto Rico!”

PUERTO RICO: We need water and medicine! TRUMP: Here's a golf trophy. GUY IN THE CROWD: pic.twitter.com/Ip8k2ddHY7 — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 2, 2017

Trump’s comments come on the eve of his planned trip to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and amid heavy criticism over his response to the island territory after it was ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

The most powerful storm of its kind to hit the island since 1932, Hurricane Maria pummeled Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 and left millions without homes and electricity. The storm has so far claimed at least 16 lives in Puerto Rico, according to the Associated Press, and experts estimate that without electricity and supplies, that number could increase to the thousands.

Trump, who spent much of the weekend at his New Jersey golf club before attending the tournament, is also under fire for his tweets criticizing the “poor leadership ability” of San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, and other Puerto Rico officials.

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” the president tweeted from his Bedminster club on Saturday morning. “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, John Legend and Lin-Manuel Miranda took Trump to task for the tweets, with Hamilton creator Miranda telling the president, “You’re going straight to hell.”

On Monday, critics on Twitter lambasted Trump for his “tone-deaf” trophy dedication.

Former Republican congressman David Jolly pointed out that it’s not even a tradition or requirement for the sitting president to present the trophy at the Presidents Cup.

Lest anyone thinks its tradition for the US President to present the trophy at the President's Cup, Trump today became first POTUS to do so. pic.twitter.com/P3vwWaRpIt — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) October 1, 2017

We have Americans dying and without food, clean water or electricty in Puerto Rico & Donald Trump dedicates a F'n golf trophy to them. What a clown. https://t.co/53OFHiqA3f — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) October 1, 2017

a cup in which to drink the clean water they still do not have https://t.co/evaD7KUroH — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 1, 2017

See, Trump's not so bad – hurricane victims can use the trophy to bail the water out their flooded houses. https://t.co/3AidnSGG5w — Rogue WH Snr Advisor (@RogueSNRadvisor) October 1, 2017

And the tone deaf award goes to @realDonaldTrump. I believe today's win is his 254th daily win in a row. https://t.co/DyazHDh89L — Chris Bohjalian (@ChrisBohjalian) October 2, 2017

Trump gave a trophy to millions of Puerto Ricans without water.🏆 Will he give pageant sashes to 9,000,000 US kids who lost healthcare today? pic.twitter.com/JG09Yy2F7r — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 2, 2017

Maybe I'm blinded by my anger but the dedication of a golf trophy to people suffering strikes me as very "let them eat cake." — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) October 1, 2017

This is actually impressive, there is objectively nothing less important he could be spending his time doing https://t.co/gSDfxt0mXa — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) October 1, 2017

Lovely day for misusing pubilic office to promote your golf club @realDonaldTrump as MayorCruz wades in filthy flood water to save Americans — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 1, 2017

Trump dedicates president's cup to Puerto Rico. Can they melt it down to buy food and water for their people. — Markie Labovitz (@L2Markie) October 1, 2017

praying that donald trump can get another golf trophy for the country — Collin Duddy (@LoboExplosivo) October 2, 2017

Donald Trump's Marie Antoinette moment: Puerto Rico people suffering? Let them have a trophy… pic.twitter.com/TtbLHQyJiV — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) October 1, 2017

Ppl of Puerto Rico Don't want Trophy dedication. THEY WANT FOOD, WATER https://t.co/EK9BJveVg2 — Cher (@cher) October 2, 2017

Singer Cher was among those to criticize the president.

“Ppl of Puerto Rico don’t want trophy dedication,” she tweeted. “They want food, water.”