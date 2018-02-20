A New Trump Dating Site Used a Convicted Child Sex Offender as Its Model

A North Carolina man who was the face of a new dating site for Trump supporters was convicted in 1995 on a felony charge stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was 25 at the time.

A photo of Barrett Riddleberger and his wife, Jodi, was featured prominently on the homepage of Trump.Dating until Monday, when his felony conviction for indecent liberties with a child was reported by multiple news outlets. The Riddlebergers’ photo has since been replaced by that of another smiling man and woman.

“I’ve already paid my debt for something I did 25 years ago,” Riddleberger told WRAL, the North Carolina TV station that first surfaced his criminal past shortly after the dating site launched on Feb. 5.

It’s unclear what exactly the Riddlebergers’ role is in the dating site, which says it’s “giving like-minded Americans a chance to meet without the awkwardness that comes with the first conversation about politics.” The conservative-activist couple have been involved in local Republican politics for many years.

Now critics are mocking Riddleberger on Twitter, though some said they were not exactly surprised by the revelation that he has a child sex conviction.

Of course he does. How perfect. https://t.co/YD7gAkPjmz — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) February 20, 2018

Yes, it is a Trump dating site https://t.co/dm1pFrjjHr — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 20, 2018

So that Trump dating site looks like it was set up and run by a child sex offender. Literally unsurprising https://t.co/5jsIkgf3CU — jarowdowsky (@jarowdowsky) February 20, 2018

Barrett Riddleberger is featured on the front page of a new dating site for fans of Trump. According to the Associated Press, Riddleberger, a North Carolina man, was found guilty of indecent liberties with a child. Perfect Trumpy ad. A perv for pervs https://t.co/vDlzm42OL9 — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) February 20, 2018

Trump.Dating has also come under fire for allowing users to register only as a “straight man” or “straight woman,” and for a feature that allows users to select “happily married” or “unhappily married” as a status. Riddleberger claims the latter feature was a mistake that is being fixed.