Trump and Others Suggest Conor Lamb Is on Top in PA Election Nail-Biter Because of His Good Looks

President Donald Trump and other conservative critics are speculating that Democratic candidate Conor Lamb’s “good looks” may have played a role in the high-stakes special election for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Lamb, 33, declared victory early Wednesday morning, although the race hasn’t officially been called yet.

Trump spoke about Lamb’s physical appeal while stumping for his Republican rival, candidate Rick Saccone, at a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night, according to RealClearPolitics.

Giving Lamb one of his infamous nicknames — in this case, “Lamb the Sham” — Trump said, “I hear he’s nice-looking. I think I’m better-looking than him. I do. I do. I do! And he’s slightly younger than me. Slightly. No, I heard that, then I saw, he’s okay. He’s all right. Personally, I like Rick. I think he’s handsome.”

Donald Trump (left) and Conor Lamb Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock; Drew Angerer/Getty

While other networks have declared Lamb the apparent winner, Fox News is still holding out, describing the race as “too close to call” on Wednesday morning, Think Progress noted. Fox & Friends anchors, trying to make sense of how a Democrat could have won in a traditionally red district, suggested that Lamb’s looks played a key role in the race that could be a bellwether for the 2016 midterm elections.

Co-host Steve Doocy pointed out that Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume had recently called Lamb “cute.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt seconded that, adding, “He is young. A marine.”

“Absolutely, cuteness counts,” co-host Brian Kilmeade argued.

Some Republicans have even wondered whether Saccone’s mustache may have cost him the race, according to the Washington Examiner.

Rick Saccone Drew Angerer/Getty

“It’s a porn stache,” said one Pennsylvania-based GOP strategist. “He should have lost the mustache.”