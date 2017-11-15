Trump Confuses Mass Shootings Tweeting Condolences to Texas Hours After Tragedy in California

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the wrong mass shooting after four people were fatally shot and at least ten injured in Northern California Tuesday.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived,” Trump, 71, tweeted close to midnight Wednesday.

The commander-in-chief failed to recognize the latest massacre in Rancho Tehama Reserve, California, on Tuesday morning when a lone gunman occurred went on a random shooting spree in around the tiny community and targeted the local elementary school.

Rancho Tehama is about 190 miles north of San Francisco.

Sutherland Springs, Texas, was the location of the Nov. 5 church shooting where 25 people and an unborn child were killed.

Twitter users quickly slammed Trump with many calling out his inability to remember each mass shooting that has taken place this year.

The President of the United States is tweeting at midnight about the wrong mass shooting and it's like the 500th most insane Trump story of the week. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) November 15, 2017

No way. I thought people were joking. Donald Trump actually did tweet about the wrong mass shooting. Good lord. I know he's not the brightest, but it's wild we have such a big issue that POTUS can mix up the tragedies. pic.twitter.com/ec9ho0gUsJ — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) November 15, 2017

Trump just tweeted again about the church shooting in Sutherland Springs. The 1st tweet was the day of the event, 9 days ago. Is this his shooting tweet template? He forgot to change the location to today's shooting: California. pic.twitter.com/IToC7UXkyP — Shannon Ritenour (@ShannonRitenour) November 15, 2017

Many were in disbelief over Trump’s confusion.

1. We have too many mass shootings. ONE is too many.

2. That's no excuse for a POTUS confusing them. Carelessness is callousness.

3. Trump's done nothing to address root causes. His presence exacerbates the crisis. — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) November 15, 2017

For god's sake, we had a TOTALLY DIFFERENT mass shooting today, in Northern California. Can you make an effort to keep up with the carnage #ThoughtsAndPrayers, please? Also: *have* arrived — Kristi (@vbosch) November 15, 2017

While others claimed Trump disclosed his template for post-massacre tweets.

Did u just copy & paste this & forget to change the city? — Name cannot be blank (@cadillaccannon) November 15, 2017

Just realized he said this about Sutherland, TX 9 days ago. Same tweet. Mass shootings are literally now a “fill-in-the-blank” game for him _________________ 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0j70iDNVF6 — William French 🗽 (@FrenchieButts) November 15, 2017

The suspected gunman of the Rancho Tehama shooting was killed by law enforcement. Authorities believe they know his name but are still working to confirm his identity.