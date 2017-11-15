Trump Confuses Mass Shootings Tweeting Condolences to Texas Hours After Tragedy in California

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the wrong mass shooting after four people were fatally shot and at least ten injured in Northern California Tuesday.
“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived,” Trump, 71, tweeted close to midnight Wednesday.
The commander-in-chief failed to recognize the latest massacre in Rancho Tehama Reserve, California, on Tuesday morning when a lone gunman occurred went on a random shooting spree in around the tiny community and targeted the local elementary school.
Rancho Tehama is about 190 miles north of San Francisco.
Sutherland Springs, Texas, was the location of the Nov. 5 church shooting where 25 people and an unborn child were killed.
Twitter users quickly slammed Trump with many calling out his inability to remember each mass shooting that has taken place this year.
Many were in disbelief over Trump’s confusion.
While others claimed Trump disclosed his template for post-massacre tweets.
The suspected gunman of the Rancho Tehama shooting was killed by law enforcement. Authorities believe they know his name but are still working to confirm his identity.