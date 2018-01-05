Everything President Trump Says About Cheating in Explosive New Book  

A bombshell new book about President Donald Trump’s chaotic White House also reveals some of his musings on marriage, women — and cheating.

In Fire & Fury, which released four days early on Friday after a flurry of headlines, author Michael Wolff describes the thrice-married Trump as a “notorious womanizer” who’s often said that one of the things that makes life worthwhile is “getting your friends’ wives into bed.”

In pursuing a friend’s wife, Wolff alleges that the “scrupleless” Trump would try to show the woman in question that her husband was susceptible to straying.

More than once, Trump reportedly invited a male friend to his office and then tried to entrap the friend into admitting he’d been unfaithful or would be unfaithful to his wife — all while the wife was on speakerphone, listening in.

“Do you still like having sex with your wife? How often? You must have had a better f—k than your wife? Tell me about it,” Trump would say. “I have girls coming in from Los Angeles at three o’clock. We can go upstairs and have a great time.”

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The book also describes Trump as a “world-class harasser,” noting that as his campaign went on, he faced growing allegations of molestation and harassment. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including PEOPLE writer Natasha Stoynoff, who alleges Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago while a pregnant Melania Trump was in another room.

According to Wolff, Trump has also told friends a theory he has about how the younger a woman is in relation to her husband, the less she cares about his cheating.

Rob Carr/Getty

For the record, Trump, 71, is 24 years older than his current wife, Melania Trump, who’s 47. He is three years older than first wife Ivana Trump, 68, and 17 years older than second wife Marla Maples, 54.

Trump’s first marriage broke up in the early 1990s after his highly publicized affair with then-model Maples. In 1991, before he married Maples, Trump notably posed as his own fake spokesman, “John Miller,” and bragged to People’s Sue Carswell about living with Maples while also juggling three other girlfriends. He later apologized for those remarks.

RELATED STORY: Donald and Melania Trump Often Went Days Without Contact, and More Details on Their ‘Perplexing’ Marriage from New Book

The book also details how Trump and his current wife spent relatively little time together during his presidential campaign, sometimes going days at a time without any contact at all — even when they lived together in Trump Tower.

Their marriage was “perplexing” to almost everyone who worked closely with Trump during the campaign, says Wolff. But to Trump, this arrangement spelled success. The real estate mogul reportedly told friends he had finally perfected the art of marriage: “Do your own thing.”

The president responded to Fire & Fury on Twitter Thursday night, denying that he had granted White House access to Wolff and calling the book “phony” and “full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist.” (Wolff, meanwhile, says he was granted access and interviewed the president.)

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has also dismissed questions raised in the book about Trump’s mental fitness, calling such comments “disgraceful” and “laughable.”