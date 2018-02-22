President Trump Proposes Pay Bonus for Armed Teachers, Says Shooter Drills Are Too 'Negative'

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on his calls to arm teachers in an effort to prevent school shootings, adding that firearm-savvy staff could be given “a little bit of a bonus” for carrying weapons on campus.

“I want certain highly adept people, people who understand weaponry, guns” to have a permit to carry concealed firearms in schools, Trump said during a White House meeting with law enforcement officials in the wake of the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He added that he would allocate federal funding to training said educators.

“I want my schools protected just like I want my banks protected,” the president said.

Trump first floated the armed-teachers idea — which is backed by the National Rifle Association — on Wednesday during an emotional listening session with survivors and parents of the Florida shooting as well as other students, teacher and families affected by gun violence in schools.

Trump has also voiced support for raising the minimum age for buying certain guns from 18 to 21, and enhanced background checks for people purchasing firearms — but said Thursday that he disapproved of schools holding active shooter drills to prepare students and staff for the worst.

“Active shooter drills is a very negative thing,” Trump said after Pam Stewart, the Florida Department of Education commissioner, brought up the drills. “I don’t like it. I’d much rather have a hardened school.”

Trump added that active shooter drills were “crazy,” and “very hard on children.”

Trump also tweeted this morning that he wants to give “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience,” which he estimated is 20 percent of teachers.

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience – only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

….immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

“A ‘gun free” school is a magnet for bad people,” he said, vowing: “ATTACKS WOULD END!”

Elsewhere on Twitter, many critics lambasted the president’s comments and proposals and urged him to push for significant change.

If Trump doesn't want active shooter drills then he should DO SOMETHING about guns. Sadly these drills are now part of school culture. — SimplyCricket (@miscricket) February 22, 2018

Lost count of the number of times I've said "WTF…" out loud to myself while reading news alert headlines this morning. Trump Promotes Arming Teachers, but Rejects Active Shooter Drills https://t.co/zcxTaVBvo9 — Melissa Surd 🐝 (@MelissaSurd) February 22, 2018

Trump on active shooter drills. These drills save lives, including in November at a California elementary school that quickly barricaded its doors and potentially prevented another Sandy Hook https://t.co/leDO9HDXBv pic.twitter.com/DQ4IHgo2dp — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 22, 2018

This shit makes me want to curl up in a ball. We're in such a sick place right now. This is beyond parody. Trump Promotes Arming Teachers, but Rejects Active Shooter Drills https://t.co/mOlOYekVFL — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 22, 2018

Notice how so many #gunviolence solutions make more money for gunmakers. Kind of like how so many solutions to poverty lead to more money for the rich. Trump Promotes Arming Teachers, but Rejects Active Shooter Drills https://t.co/ImtRFcJeHb — Matthew JM Coomber (@AgitatingPriest) February 22, 2018

Republicans say we can’t afford to pay teachers for educating our kids but we can pay them bonuses for killing an armed intruder after Republicans make damn sure intruders are armed for war? That’s Republican logic – not learned in school. #DemForce https://t.co/JyMGtNa643 — Honey #DemForce (@HoneyDemForce) February 22, 2018

Trump's Thursday Wisdom

"You can't hire enough security guards. Instead of having lots of security guards, though, bc who wants a lot of security guards, we should offer bonuses to teachers with guns. Educate? No bonus. Shoot people? Yes."#SpeakingSession #FloridaShooting #Snark — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 22, 2018

Think I've heard it all now #Trump wants to give teachers who are "adept" at shooting concealed weapons. What a brilliant idea, this will surely help!!! oh my god. Please save us from this man having any more ideas. — Sally Esposito (@salbourne) February 22, 2018

“Educate? No bonus. Shoot people? Yes,” mocked one commenter.

“If Trump doesn’t want active shooter drills then he should DO SOMETHING about guns,” said another. “Sadly these drills are now part of school culture.”

And one Twitter user pleaded: “Please save us from this man having any more ideas.”