Did President Trump Blame Puerto Rico for Its Hurricane Disaster?

It took President Trump five full days to respond after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on Puerto Rico — and when he finally did, Twitter wasn’t happy with his choice of words.

Critics have accused Trump of effectively blaming the U.S. territory for its own misfortune after he credited Puerto Rico’s “broken infrastructure and massive debt” with landing the island in “deep trouble” after the hurricane.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble. It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with,” Trump said in a series of tweets on Monday night. “Food, water and medical are top priorities – and doing well.”

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

…It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Many on Twitter criticized what they called Trump’s “heartless” and “victim-blaming” response.

“Holy s–t. Did Trump….did he just blame Puerto Rico?” tweeted one person.

Trump managed to victim blame Puerto Rico for the hurricane. https://t.co/raYIR5VFAT — Calvin (@calvinstowell) September 26, 2017

Really not sure how to read this other than Trump taking this opportunity to blame Puerto Rico for its misfortune… pic.twitter.com/KgpIPaYIk1 — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) September 26, 2017

Just so you know where we’re going: Trump is setting the stage to blame Americans in Puerto Rico for him not being capable of doing his job. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 26, 2017

Heartless Trump finally address Puerto Rico — blames island for storm devastation; https://t.co/gAW4uCy8Bv — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 26, 2017

Trump decided this would be a good time to emphasize to Puerto Ricans the money they owe to Wall Street. https://t.co/EkEBp5G7MZ — quid_agis (@quid_agis) September 26, 2017

Trump announced Tuesday that he would visit the devastated island next Tuesday.

The president’s tweets come as officials in Puerto Rico are pleading for help after at least 10 people have been killed by Hurricane Maria and millions have been left without power. The situation could easily lead to a “humanitarian crisis,” Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said.

“We need something tangible, a bill that actually answers to our need right now,” Governor Rosselló told CNN on Monday. “Otherwise, there will be … a massive exodus to the [mainland] United States.”