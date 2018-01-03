Alyssa Milano, Stephen Colbert and More Celebs Slam Trump's 'Bigger Button' Tweet  

President Donald Trump is facing major blowback on Twitter after he bragged about the size of his “nuclear button” in a warning tweet to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

His words came in response to Kim’s televised New Year’s Day speech in which he warned that “the entire areas of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range” and that “the button for nuclear weapons is on my table.”

The words “nuclear button” were trending on Twitter after the dueling threats, which actress Alyssa Milano described as “a very dangerous game of brag tag.”

Ummmmm…… This is a really dangerous game of Brag Tag. https://t.co/voOu0ne58f — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 3, 2018

Stephen King also likened the two leaders’ threats to a contest of sorts.

“When Blabbermouth Don talks about who has the bigger nuclear button, I think we all know what he’s talking about,” the author tweeted. “It’s your basic d–k-measuring contest. Sad!”

Here’s how other celebrities have reacted on Twitter.

This is his most alarming tweet yet. He wants a war. The consequences of a nuclear confrontation.would be catastrophi for hundreds of thousands of people -while Trump hides in a bunker. https://t.co/sqagz1ykbJ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 3, 2018

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The only value in our two nations possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then would it not be better to do away with them entirely?” Ronald Reagan, 1984 State of the Union — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2018

Just kind of weighing whether or not i should get my tooth fixed or let nulear anihiliation take care of it for me. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 3, 2018

Please don’t make me picture your “Button.”

…also don’t start a nuclear war, you “Buttonhead.” https://t.co/kfFvLkBMk4 — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 3, 2018

Is it right next to the Diet Coke button? Please be careful! https://t.co/Up9cBuXT4f — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 3, 2018

Do I really need to say this isn’t normal? If you think this is normal, get off of twitter and seek help immediately. We are in the hands of a psychopath who thinks the world and life and death are part of his reality TV show. This must end. He isn’t fit to babysit let alone lead https://t.co/VdyFWe3lub — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 3, 2018

As a pilot in the @USNavy, I was trained to deliver nuclear weapons. EVERYTHING we did with these weapons was deadly serious. No jokes, no threats, no mistakes. Every soldier, sailor, airman and marine gets that. Feel free to reach out if you’d like to discuss this further. https://t.co/ovNlgNlluq — Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) January 3, 2018

Stephen Colbert tweeted, “Please don’t make me picture your ‘Button.’ …also don’t start a nuclear war, you ‘Buttonhead.’ ”

And CNN’s Jake Tapper responded with a quote from former President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 State of the Union address: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The only value in our two nations possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then would it not be better to do away with them entirely?”

The president’s tweet also led to an even louder, bigger chorus of prominent people calling on Twitter to shut down Trump’s account, arguing that his tweet about nuclear war violates the social media site’s policy against violent threats.

.@jack you can save the world by not allowing threats that will end up killing millions of people's lives… This is scary & ridiculous…

Publishing global death threats on twitter isn't "freedom of speech" You can help ease the worlds anxiety by placing new twitter rules. https://t.co/3MmCYm5zyQ — will.i.am (@iamwill) January 3, 2018

.@Twitter, tweet below threatens violence. #Twitter Rules + Policies state “You may not make specific threats of violence or wish for the serious physical harm, death, or disease of an individual or group of people. “ I reported it, and wonder when will you take this seriously? https://t.co/Y1oSmcyQZY — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) January 3, 2018

Responding to similar calls in September, Twitter declined to remove Trump’s ” Little Rocket Man” tweet about Kim, citing “newsworthiness” and “public interest” as the reason.

“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” Twitter said through its Public Policy account at the time. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will.”