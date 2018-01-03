Alyssa Milano, Stephen Colbert and More Celebs Slam Trump's 'Bigger Button' Tweet  

President Donald Trump is facing major blowback on Twitter after he bragged about the size of his “nuclear button” in a warning tweet to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
His words came in response to Kim’s televised New Year’s Day speech in which he warned that “the entire areas of the U.S. mainland is within our nuclear strike range” and that “the button for nuclear weapons is on my table.”
The words “nuclear button” were trending on Twitter after the dueling threats, which actress Alyssa Milano described as “a very dangerous game of brag tag.”
Stephen King also likened the two leaders’ threats to a contest of sorts.
“When Blabbermouth Don talks about who has the bigger nuclear button, I think we all know what he’s talking about,” the author tweeted. “It’s your basic d–k-measuring contest. Sad!”
Here’s how other celebrities have reacted on Twitter.
Stephen Colbert tweeted, “Please don’t make me picture your ‘Button.’ …also don’t start a nuclear war, you ‘Buttonhead.’ ”
And CNN’s Jake Tapper responded with a quote from former President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 State of the Union address: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The only value in our two nations possessing nuclear weapons is to make sure they will never be used. But then would it not be better to do away with them entirely?”
The president’s tweet also led to an even louder, bigger chorus of prominent people calling on Twitter to shut down Trump’s account, arguing that his tweet about nuclear war violates the social media site’s policy against violent threats.
Responding to similar calls in September, Twitter declined to remove Trump’s ” Little Rocket Man” tweet about Kim, citing “newsworthiness” and “public interest” as the reason.
“We hold all accounts to the same Rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether Tweets violate our Rules,” Twitter said through its Public Policy account at the time. “Among the considerations is ‘newsworthiness’ and whether a Tweet is of public interest. This has long been internal policy and we’ll soon update our public-facing rules to reflect it. We need to do better on this, and will.”