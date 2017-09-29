A ‘Toddler-Level’ Response: Trump Mocked for Citing ‘Big Water, Ocean Water’ as Obstacle to Helping Puerto Rico

President Trump has been criticized for what some are calling his lackluster response to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico — and his explanation on Friday did little to help him.

During a speech on his tax plan in Washington, D.C., Trump said the Hurricane Maria disaster relief effort in Puerto Rico has been complicated because the island is “surrounded by water.”

“This is an island, surrounded by water. Big water. Ocean water,” the president said.

Now the president is being pilloried on Twitter not just for his hurricane response, but for his “toddler-level” response to that response.

#Trump sounds like a first grader who just saw a topographic map of the ocean floor for the first time. "Big water. Ocean water." — Uriah the Heap (@twittednphilly) September 29, 2017

Trump called the ocean "big water." My just-turned-3-year old refers to the beach as going to "big water." Trump speaks at a toddler level. — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) September 29, 2017

amazing, how Obama was able to deliver massive relief to the island of Haiti, which is surrounded by "big water" https://t.co/QYQIkLDdb4 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) September 29, 2017

Trump forgot to say Puerto Rico is surrounded by, "wet water". Ay, bendito. God help us all, particularly Puerto Rico.🇵🇷 https://t.co/j8YsOQX5s2 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 29, 2017

In Trump's defense, it's called "Big Water" in the Puerto Rico brief they put on his desk: pic.twitter.com/3DJwwwXfJV — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 29, 2017

"Big Water, Ocean Water," a Trump Can Read book by Dr. Seuss. pic.twitter.com/DxuBjL3CyP — Troostwornall (@TroostWornall) September 29, 2017

Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico, leaving many of its 3.4 million residents without power, food and drinking water.

Trump similarly defended his response to Puerto Rico during a news conference on Tuesday, when he said: “It’s very tough because it’s an island. In Texas, we can ship the trucks right out there and we can do — we’ve gotten A-pluses on Texas and on Florida, and we will on Puerto Rico. But the difference is it’s an island, sitting in the middle of an ocean.”