President Trump Launches Vicious Personal Attack on MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski – Calling Her ‘Low IQ, Crazy’

President Donald Trump launched a deeply personal attack on Morning Joe cohosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough Thursday morning.

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me,” Trump tweeted. “She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Brzezinski, daughter of esteemed diplomat Zbigniew Brzezinski, was quick to respond. She shared a photo of a Cheerios box with the headline “Made for Little Hands.”

Trump has had a long-simmering feud with Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter, who infamously called Trump “a short-fingered vulgarian” in a 1988 article in Spy magazine. In November 2015, Carter revealed that, for the last 25 years, Trump had been sending him pictures of his hands to prove his fingers are properly proportioned.

Brzezinski is an alumna of Williams College, where she transferred from Georgetown University after her first two years of college, according to an interview the host did with her alma mater. The Massachusetts school boasts an 18 percent acceptance rate and is ranked No. 1 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, according to U.S. News. Brzezinski also serves as a visiting fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics.

Her father served as foreign affairs adviser to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson before becoming President Jimmy Carter’s principal foreign policy adviser during his 1976 campaign and his national security adviser from 1977-1981.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Although Brzezinski and Scarborough, who recently announced their engagement, once had a somewhat friendly relationship with Trump, they have repeatedly hammered the president on air for months.

The duo made headlines on New Year’s after they were spotted at Mar-a-Lago with Trump over the holiday — with Scarborough forcefully fighting back when an incoming New York Times reporter tweeted that the pair “partied” with Trump over the holiday.

In a series of strongly worded tweets, Scarborough said he and Brzezinski were at Mar-a-Lago to try and secure an interview with the president-elect.

“The event was black tie. Both Mika and I were in casual clothes, did not attend the party, and left before any “partying” began,” he wrote.

“Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily,” he also said.