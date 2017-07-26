President Donald Trump announced a sweeping ban on transgender people serving in the military in a series of tweets early Wednesday – reversing an Obama Administration policy to allow transgender service members to serve openly.

The president’s statement claimed transgender service members – who were only permitted to serve openly a year ago – burden the military with “tremendous medical costs” and “disruption.”

“After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” he wrote.

“Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail,” Trump continued. “Thank you.”

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

On this date in 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed executive order 9981, establishing equality of treatment and opportunity in the Armed Services and leading to the end of segregation in the services.

A study by the RAND Corporation estimated there were up to 6,600 active duty transgender service members. They also determined that the cost of extending gender reassignment benefits to services members would cost the Pentagon between $2.4 million and $8.4 million a year – a tiny fraction of the military healthcare budget.

Then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who served under President Barack Obama, announced last June that transgender men and women would be allowed to serve in the military – and set a one-year deadline for the Pentagon to come up with a plan to integrate the services.

President Truman signs an executive order, desegregating the military of the United States, this day in 1948. https://t.co/cS0eSDyiT2 pic.twitter.com/txY2RUvGaH — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) July 26, 2017

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission,” Carter said at the time. “We have to have access to 100 percent of America’s population for our all-volunteer force to be able to recruit from among them the most highly qualified — and to retain them.”

Earlier this year, Trump’s Defense Secretary, James Mattis, delayed the implementation of the Obama plan by six months. Trump’s announcement comes one day before the military’s deadline to update its medical standards to accommodate transgender service members.

If you are a trans service member or reservist please contact me. If you know a trans service member or reservist tell them to contact me. https://t.co/3kdzotIUiT — Joshua Block (@JoshACLU) July 26, 2017

Joshua Block, the ACLU’s senior staff attorney, quickly followed up with tweets asking transgender service members to contact him.

“If you are a trans service member or reservist please contact me,” he wrote. “If you know a trans service member or reservist tell them to contact me.”

OUR STATEMENT BELOW DENOUNCING @POTUS for his evil reinstatement of the ban on #transgender Americans in the military. We are sickened. pic.twitter.com/OaBWRyn58n — Anne Frank Center (@AnneFrankCenter) July 26, 2017

The Anne Frank Center for Mutual Respect, who says their mission is to “work for Anne’s dream of no prejudice,” released a statement and said they are “sickened” by Trump’s announcement.

“This move by President Trump is unconscionable evil,” said executive director Steven Goldstein. “Rarely if ever in our nation’s history has a President made a move like this that so drastically reverses the civil right gains of an oppressed community.”

In response to a tweet asking Utah lawmakers if they stand with transgender people from the state, Sen. Orrin Hatch replied, “Yes.”

Hatch, a Republican, has voted to protect LGBT people from housing and employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in Utah, where much of the population are practicing Mormons.

so, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people 😩 but funds the F-35? 😑 sounds like cowardice 😎💕🌈 #WeGotThis — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) July 26, 2017

It's estimated that more than 15,000 transgender people currently serve in the military. Is Donald Trump going to personally kick them out? https://t.co/KJhVtKtEof — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) July 26, 2017

The Transgender suicide rate is 40%. I can't imagine how hard it must be for someone who is transgender to read Donald Trump's tweets today. — Denizcan Targaryen (@MrFilmkritik) July 26, 2017

Never mind that transgender Americans are today putting their lives on the line, serving w honor, earning praise from their commanders. https://t.co/QBoM2g4LHe — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) July 26, 2017

There are many ways to serve our communities/countries. Trans folk have done vital work, putting bodies on the line unlike @realDonaldTrump — Janet Mock (@janetmock) July 26, 2017

Trans people are not burdens. Countless Trans people have given their lives for their country. This is unacceptable. — Kaitlyn Alexander (@realisticsay) July 26, 2017

Trump’s announcement was immediately met with outrage on social media.

Queer YouTube star Kaitlyn Alexander added, “Trans people are not burdens. Countless Trans people have given their lives for their country. This is unacceptable.”

Transgender U.S. Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, who leaked 700,000 classified documents to WikiLeaks and spent seven years in prison before being pardoned by President Obama, also responded to the news.

“So, biggest baddest most $$ military on earth cries about a few trans people but funds the F-35?” Manning wrote on Twitter. “Sounds like cowardice.