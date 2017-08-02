Surprise! Trump Was Asked to Play the President in Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! But Turned It Down to Run for Office

Donald Trump‘s first six months in office have been far from smooth sailing – and that’s without any interference from a terrifying, shark-spitting storm.

Long before he became the real commander in chief, Trump nearly took on a fictional version of the gig for 2015 film Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After two successful installments of the ridiculous – yet popular – SyFy franchise, producers approached former Alaska governor and vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin to play the president in the film series’ third iteration, the outlet reported.

But, negotiations fell through, so Sharknado star – and Celebrity Apprentice alum – Ian Ziering reached out to Trump.

David Latt, co-founder of The Asylum – the film company behind the Sharknado series – told The Hollywood Reporter that, “The Donald said yes.”

“He was thrilled to be asked,” Latt shared. Added Sharknado 3 casting director Gerald Webb, “We got pretty far. It was serious talks.”

Producers even drew up a contract they sent to Trump, but were met with silence. Eventually, said Latt, Trump’s attorney Michael D. Cohen reached out and shared that the now-president was considering a 2016 run.

Instead, they offered the part to businessman Mark Cuban – which allegedly triggered Trump’s ire.

“We immediately heard from Trump’s lawyer,” Latt said. “He basically said, ‘How dare you? Donald wanted to do this. We’re going to sue you! We’re going to shut the entire show down!’ ”

Cohen confirmed a dinner with Ziering to discuss Trump potentially appearing in the film, but told the outlet that he didn’t recall any angry correspondence.

One other controversial politician did make it into Sharknado 3, however: Disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner had a small role in the made-for-TV movie, apparently as the director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Trump was known to make the occasional film cameo before launching his political career. He memorably appeared in 1992’s Home Alone 2.

The fifth Sharknado film, Global Swarming, airs Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on Syfy.