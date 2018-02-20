Trump Accuser Challenges President to Release Footage of Alleged Kiss He Denied in Tweetstorm  

Rachel Crooks, who has accused Donald Trump of forcibly kissing her when she worked for a company in Trump Tower, is calling the president’s bluff and asking him to share footage from that day in 2006.

“Please, by all means, share the footage from the hallway outside the 24th floor residential elevator bank on the morning of January 11, 2006,” tweeted the 35-year-old Crooks, who is running as a Democrat for a seat in the Ohio state legislature.

“Let’s clear this up for everyone. It’s liars like you in politics that have prompted me to run for office myself.”

This was in response to the president lashing out at Crooks via Twitter Tuesday morning when he denied her account in The Washington Post claiming Trump “forced himself” on her and gave her unwanted kisses on the 24th floor of Trump Tower.

Crooks is one of 19 women who have leveled accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against Trump.

He has repeatedly denied all of the accusations, calling them “fabricated and made up,” and continued to do so on Tuesday.

“A woman I don’t know and, to the best of my knowledge, never met, is on the FRONT PAGE of the Fake News Washington Post saying I kissed her (for two minutes yet) in the lobby of Trump Tower 12 years ago,” Trump tweeted.

“Never happened! Who would do this in a public space with live security…..”

Trump followed that up with another tweet claiming that not only was Crooks’ account “Another False Accusation” but that his accusers are “taking money to make up stories” about him.

In December, The Hill reported that attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented some of Trump’s accusers, set up a GoFundMe account for one accuser, Jill Harth, and also facilitated a donation that paid off Harth’s mortgage on her apartment in Queens. Harth, who has accused Trump of sexual assault, admitted to Snopes that Bloom set up a GoFundMe account that raised $2,317 on her behalf and arranged for a donor to pay off her mortgage but said that didn’t impact the veracity of her story. Harth also noted that she didn’t profit from telling her story, saying, “I lost jobs for the whole year of 2016. I was so upset I couldn’t focus. I lost friends, clients — that donation helped me to survive.”

None of Trump’s others accusers have said they have taken money to share their experiences of sexual misconduct.

Trump has also previously denied meeting his accusers, but PEOPLE published photographic evidence that he has.

Following Trump’s tweetstorm Tuesday morning, Twitter users told Trump that he was recorded by Access Hollywood in 2005 boasting that he kisses women without their consent and that he could “grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

“A reminder,” wrote NBC’s Peter Alexander, who then quoted Trump from the tape:

” ‘I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.’ – Trump on 2005 Access Hollywood tape”

Trump dismissed his comments on the recording as “locker room” talk upon the tape’s release in October 2016.

Crooks told The Washington Post that she was 22 and working as a secretary for a firm in Trump Tower when she met the then 59-year-old Trump near the elevators on the 24th floor.

“He started kissing me on one cheek, then the other cheek,” she recalled.

“He was talking to me in between kisses, asking where I was from, or if I wanted to be a model. He wouldn’t let go of my hand, and then he went right in and started kissing me on the lips.”

At the time of the incident, according to The Washington Post, Crooks told relatives about the unwanted kisses via emails. “Ah yes, the Donald kiss,” she wrote to a relative, “very creepy man, let me tell you!”