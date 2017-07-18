‘Small’ and Not ‘Organized’ Tropical Storm Don Not Named for POTUS—but Twitter Has Field Day Anyway

There’s a tweet storm over Tropical Storm Don, which has formed in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean.
Though it may be a complete coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for Donald, many on social media could not help but be reminded of the most famous Donald: the President of the United States.
National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed to the Associated Press that the storm name was not a political choice.
“I hadn’t even thought about that. I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump,” said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006.
Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Don as “small,” “not particularly well organized,” and expected to dissipate within 72 hours after encountering unfavorable conditions.
This is the second time there’s been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic – 2011’s Don fizzled out before it hit land. Similarly, there was a Hurricane Bill when Bill Clinton was president in 1997.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.