‘Small’ and Not ‘Organized’ Tropical Storm Don Not Named for POTUS—but Twitter Has Field Day Anyway

There’s a tweet storm over Tropical Storm Don, which has formed in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean.

Though it may be a complete coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for Donald, many on social media could not help but be reminded of the most famous Donald: the President of the United States.

National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed to the Associated Press that the storm name was not a political choice.

“I hadn’t even thought about that. I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump,” said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Don as “small,” “not particularly well organized,” and expected to dissipate within 72 hours after encountering unfavorable conditions.

Tropical Storm Don. A lot of hot air, going around in circles. https://t.co/waH5NrcpjW — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don is expected to be the first storm in US history to cause widespread damage in every state of the Union. — In Related News (@InRelatedNews1) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017

Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe — Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017

EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM THE F DOWN ABOUT TROPICAL STORM DON! It's not going to do any damage. It's just here to discuss adoptions. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don forecast is heavy Russian collusion with widespread treason and will affect every American in the US. — Donald J. Trump (@AKADonaldTrump) July 17, 2017

This is the second time there’s been a Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic – 2011’s Don fizzled out before it hit land. Similarly, there was a Hurricane Bill when Bill Clinton was president in 1997.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and St. Lucia.