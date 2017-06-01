As host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah is extremely informed about the world of politics. But despite his wealth of knowledge, there is one thing he refuses to make any predictions about.

“I’ve given up predicting, nor do I ever wish to predict, the world of Donald Trump. He’s like a tornado,” says Noah, 33. “We don’t know where he’s going to be, but we know what he’s going to do. The effects of Donald Trump will be felt.”

The South African comic, who took over Comedy Central’s popular late-night news satire show from Jon Stewart in 2015, sat down with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle for the latest episode of The Jess Cagle Interview and admitted it can be challenging encapsulating complicated news stories and being funny.

“I still have to wake up every single morning and try to get a firm grasp of what’s happening, then pray to God that between 5 and 6 p.m., when I’m wrapping things up, the President of the United States doesn’t throw the ultimate curveball that sends me writing an entire new show,” says Noah.

Noah, who wrote about his upbringing in his best-selling 2016 memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood and says being host of The Daily Show is “one of the hardest jobs in television.”

“Every day, we’re in the trenches, sad stories, crazy stories, infuriating stories, we’re constantly doing it daily.”

