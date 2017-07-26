Transgender War Vet and Advocate Says Soldiers Are ‘in Fear’ Over Donald Trump’s Military Ban

In the hours after Donald Trump announced that the United States will not allow transgender people to serve in military, Iraq vet and transgender advocate Laila Ireland received a flood of phone calls from scared service members.

“Everyone is in fear of what’s going to happen,” Ireland, a 31-year-old transgender woman, tells PEOPLE. “Right now, we have no grasp on what is actually happening.”

On Wednesday morning, the 71-year-old president sent out a string of tweets to make the announcement. He pointed to “tremendous medical costs” and “disruption” as the reasoning behind his decision. He added that “tremendous medical costs” among transgender personnel would burden the military.

However, Ireland says she and the transgender military community will not give up without a fight.

“This is out of the blue. It’s very abrupt. And it’s very disheartening because of all the work that myself and other advocates and other organizations have done to get to where we’re at now,” she says. “But on the flip side of that, it further motivates me to be even more determined to make sure that this is not a thing — to make sure that this is not going to happen and not on our watch.”

She adds: “It spins the wheel on, ‘What else can he do?’ ”

Ireland joined the military in 2003 and served as a combat nurse for 12 years — serving two tours in Iraq — before leaving the military in 2015. She began transitioning from male to female in 2012 and met her now-husband Air Force staff sergeant Logan Ireland.

She now works with SPARTA, an advocacy group for transgender military service members, and says amid the fear among the members there was also hope.

“It has been overwhelmingly positive,” Ireland tells PEOPLE. “Command teams in military units are telling their service members who are open and out as trans that they are fully supportive, that nothing has come down officially from the Pentagon or from Capitol Hill.”

Ireland and her husband have long been vocal about trans rights in the military and were previously profiled in a 2015 New York Times op-ed documentary.

Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

In the documentary, the couple expressed that they had been met with acceptance and support by fellow service members, despite the then-policy that banned serving as an openly transgender person.

Last year, the Pentagon lifted a ban against transgender men and women serving in the military, a new policy Ireland says has been “going smoothly.”

“Trans people have been serving honorably for decades,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s a double-edged sword. I’m both saddened and frightened and disheartened by it but at the same time I’m more determined than I have ever been before to make sure that we win this fight.”