Transgender Navy SEAL Team Six Veteran Wants to Meet President Trump: ‘You Tell Me I’m Not Worthy’

Navy SEAL Team Six hero Kristin Beck says she “defended for everyone” while serving her country as Christopher Beck, and wants the commander in chief to know it.

Beck, who began transitioning to a woman after retiring from duty in 2011, told Business Insider she wants to meet with President Donald Trump in the wake of his announced plan to ban transgender men and woman from serving in the military.

“Let’s meet face to face and you tell me I’m not worthy,” said Beck, adding, “Transgender doesn’t matter. Do your service.”

She continued, “Being transgender doesn’t affect anyone else.”

Beck started her career at the Virginia Military Institute, then served in the Navy, followed by the SEALs —eventually rising to the revered Team Six. She was deployed overseas 13 times before retiring and starting work at the Pentagon as a civilian in technology research and development. She also campaigned for Congress in Maryland’s 5th district in 2015.

“We are liberty’s light. If you can’t defend that for everyone that’s an American citizen, that’s not right,” Beck told the outlet, noting that during her service, “I was defending individual liberty. I defended for Republicans. I defended for Democrats. I defended for everyone.”

In another interview with Yahoo, Beck also pushed back against Trump’s claims of “tremendous” medical costs associated with transgender personnel, saying instead that “the cost is negligible.”

“We could buy one wheel for [Lockheed Martin’s] Joint Strike Fighter for the same price as everyone’s surgeries,” said Beck. “And the thing is not everyone who is transgender is going to get surgery. I’ve had zero surgeries. It cost the taxpayers zero.”

She continued, “All these people serving in uniforms, thousands and thousands of people, they have contracts. If you want to take all these contracts that you’ve promised [to transgender people] … talk about some contract law, talk about the lawsuits and bureaucracy. You’re going to end up costing about $4 million per person. So what’s more expensive?”