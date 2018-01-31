Train Carrying Paul Ryan and Other GOP Lawmakers Collides with Garbage Truck, Killing One

A train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck outside Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, reportedly killing one.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that one person died in the crash, but his or her identity is not yet known.

“The president has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates. There is one confirmed fatality and one serious injury,” Sanders said Wednesday, according to CNN.

“There are no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff,” she added. “Senior administration officials are in regular contact with Amtrak and state and local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident.”

A GOP aide said the train was partially derailed, according to the Associated Press.

An aide to Ryan confirmed that the speaker was on the train and said he was uninjured in the accident, CNN reported.

Several other GOP lawmakers took to Twitter to say they were okay but that there were some injuries in the crash.

“We’re fine, but our train hit a garbage truck. Members with medical training are assisting the drivers of the truck,” Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon tweeted.

Rep. Bradley Byrne of Alabama said: “The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.”

The train was headed to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia, for a three-day retreat featuring appearances by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Lawmakers aboard the train say they will be put on charter buses and taken to the GOP retreat in West Virginia. — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) January 31, 2018

The Washington Post‘s Ed O’Keefe reported that lawmakers aboard the train said they’ll continue on to the retreat in charter buses.