Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reaches 'Superhero' Heights in the First Trailer for the New Documentary RBG

Ruth Bader Ginsburg fans, get excited: There’s a new documentary coming all about your favorite Supreme Court justice.

The documentary, titled RBG, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, just released its first trailer. Directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, the film takes a look back at Ginsburg’s life, starting from her childhood and then going on to her days as a student at Harvard and Columbia’s law schools, where she was one of just a few women enrolled in a class of hundreds. Other moments covered? The early days of her legal career, her appointment to the Supreme Court and eventual progression into feminist and internet icon, the “Notorious RBG.”

In the documentary, fellow famous feminist Gloria Steinem calls Ginsburg: “The closest thing to a superhero I know.”

With interviews from her friends and colleagues, the documentary also talks about Ginsburg’s relationship with her late husband, Martin Ginsburg, whom she calls “the first boy I ever knew who cared that I had a brain.”

Audiences will also — naturally — get a glimpse of her famed workout routine.

RBG hits select theaters on May 4.