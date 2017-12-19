Track Palin Called Police 'Peasants' and More Shocking Details from His Arrest

The elder son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was arrested over the weekend on charges of domestic violence.

Since news broke on Monday of 28-year-old Track Palin’s arrest, disturbing new details about the incident have come to light — including that the alleged victim was Track’s own father, Todd Palin.

Now, a sworn affidavit filed in court by responding local police officer Adam LaPointe has revealed more about the events that unfolded the night Track allegedly broke into his parents’ home in Wasilla, Alaska. Here are five key things to know.

1. Sarah Palin was the one who called the police on her son

Sarah Palin called Wasilla police at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night to report that her son Track was “freaking out and was on some type of medication,” the Anchorage Daily News reported, citing the sworn affidavit.

Track Palin Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

2. Todd and Track Palin were fighting over a truck Track wanted to pick up

The affidavit said that Track came to the house to confront his father over a disagreement involving a truck he wanted to pick up. Todd Palin told his son not to come because he knew that Track had been drinking and taking pain medication.

“Track told him he was (going to) come anyway to beat his ass,” Officer LaPointe wrote, according to the affidavit.

Track told the officer he’d had a few beers and gotten into a fight with his father about a vehicle and “there had been threats made between them.”

3. Track allegedly left his father bloodied and battered after the altercation

Knowing Track was en route, Todd Palin said he retrieved a pistol to “protect his family” and met his son at the front door. Track then allegedly broke in through a window, tackled his father to the ground and began hitting him in the head, according to the affidavit. After suffering injuries to his face and head, Todd Palin escaped and left the home. He was bleeding from several cuts on his head and had liquid coming from his ear, the officer said in the document.

4. Track called police officers “peasants” as they surrounded the Palins’ home

As police arrived to the Palin home, they saw Todd and a “visibly upset” Sarah Palin leaving their home in two separate vehicles. Police called to Track Palin to come out of the home, and he came out the front door.

“Track stood on the porch,” LaPointe wrote. “Communication was attempted which failed due to Track yelling and calling myself and other officers peasants and telling us to lay our guns on the ground before approaching the residence.” Track then went back into the house and reemerged on the roof of the garage.

“He moved around in a strange manner and assumed a prone position just behind the roof line in what appeared to be an attempt to locate officers on the property,” LaPointe said.

Eventually Track came out and police handcuffed him without incident.

5. This is Track’s second domestic violence charge

At the time of his arrest, Track was serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016, when he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her.

Track was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault, the Anchorage Daily News reported. As of Monday evening, he was still in police custody, according to the Los Angeles Times.