Conservative Talk Host Tomi Lahren’s Show Suspended After She Reveals She’s Pro-Choice

Tomi Lahren‘s controversial web show has been suspended for at least a week after the conservative commentator revealed that she supports abortion rights.

The 24-year-old’s show on TheBlaze, Tomi, has been pulled from the air as Lahren faces backlash for her recent pro-choice statements made during a Friday appearance on The View, according to the Washington Post.

“I’m pro-choice, and here’s why … I am someone that’s for limited government,” she said. “And so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

So I've got some "me" time tonight. Anything good on TV? 😂 #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

She added: “So stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Lahren’s statements quickly drew the ire of conservative writers, social media users and even TheBlaze founder Glenn Beck who accused the woman of flip-flopping on her stance — last year, Lahren referred to reproductive rights advocates in a video as “straight-up baby killers.”

Funny, some of the self-appointed "conservative police" now attacking me are the same folks who hated Trump, said he wouldn't win…🤔 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don't personally advocate for it. I just don't think it's the government's place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Now, as the media storm surrounding the embattled conservative host continues, an official with TheBlaze confirmed to CNNMoney that “Tomi’s show will not be in production this week.”

Lahren alluded to the reported suspension in a tweet on Monday, writing, “So I’ve got some ‘me’ time tonight. Anything good on TV?”

She attempted to clarify her statements in the wake of the controversy, tweeting, “Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate.”

She later tweeted: “Funny, some of the self-appointed ‘conservative police’ now attacking me are the same folks who hated Trump, said he wouldn’t win…”