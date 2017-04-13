Tomi Lahren Speaks Out Over Claims She Was Fired for Coming Out as Pro-Choice

Tomi Lahren is asking Glenn Beck and TheBlaze to let her move on after after the conservative commentator was terminated from the network for revealing that she supports abortion rights.

Lahren, 24, sued the radio host and his company claiming she was wrongly terminated after she voiced her pro-choice opinion on abortion, and that Beck and other former colleagues launched a smear campaign against her.

“To my former employer I would just say let me go. Let me move on,” she told ABC’s Nightline on Wednesday. “I’m deeply hurt by what has happened. I’m disappointed in what has happened, but if this is the way that it is, let’s just part ways cleanly.”

Lahren continued, “I just want to work and have the freedom to put my voice out there, and I want to interact with my fans and my followers. That’s all I want out of this.”

Since her show on TheBlaze, Tomi, has been pulled from the air, Lahren says she feels “lost.”

“When your outlet is taken away from you, when your catharsis is stripped from you, and you don’t understand why and you’re so disappointed and you’re so blindsided by it, it hurts,” the commentator said.

Nightline reported that Lahren is being paid through September, when her contract with TheBlaze is up, although she has been locked out of her Facebook page by the network in addition to her show being suspended.

TheBlaze provided a statement on the situation to Nightline.

“It is puzzling that an employee who remains under contract (and is still being paid) has sued us for being fired, especially when we continue to comply fully with the terms of our agreement with her,” they said.

Lahren faced backlash for her pro-choice statements made during an appearance on The View.

“I’m pro-choice, and here’s why … I am someone that’s for limited government,” she said. “And so I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

The lawsuit alleges that TheBlaze did not have the right to terminate her employment for this reason.

“Plaintiff expressing her First Amendment rights and her personal opinions about a woman’s right to choose is not a ‘for cause’ ground to support either a suspension or a de-facto termination of Plaintiff’s employment,” the lawsuit states.