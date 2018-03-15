Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren has admitted to kicking her dog multiple times during a live appearance Wednesday morning on Fox & Friends.

According to The Wrap, Lahren made the confession in an Instagram story, explaining that her dog, Kota, was making noise during the appearance.

“Why don’t you tell the world what you were doing during my entire Fox & Friends hit,” she told her dog in the story. “Oh I know, chewing on her damn bone as loud as she possibly could. So I had to kick her about five times during the show.”

The Wrap noted that the pup did not appear to be in any physical danger in the Instagram story and wagged its tail as Lahren spoke.

Lahren later posted a new Instagram story of her petting her dog and saying, “If you don’t think little Kota gets treated like a queen, you clearly don’t know little Kota. That’s for dang sure. Right, Kota?”

She also told TMZ that she did not actually kick her dog and said her comments were just a joke. As outrage unspooled on social media nonetheless, Lahren added that people were overreacting.

Many people on Twitter criticized Lahren.

Did you hurt your little dog when you kicked it 5 times? #AnimalAbuse @TomiLahren — Lizzie Brown (@LizzGBrown) March 15, 2018

I guess you hope to "inspire" people to kick their dogs? Would you like to be kicked? Just asking bc you seem to think its o.k. to kick yours. — Boomer (@putinisathug) March 15, 2018

So you kicked your dog huh? @ASPCA — Quinn IRL (@TurdFerguson883) March 15, 2018

.@TomiLahren .@HumaneSociety

Tomi kicks her dog five times, look how little this dog is, and she brags about it, sickening #TomiAnimalAbuser? Kicked a dog https://t.co/nNq5mdWQ2J — IAMJANE 🇺🇸 #BoycottNra🚫 (@trytostopJane) March 15, 2018

@TomiLahren just saying that you kicked your dog is disgusting. Anyone who talks about their dog that way – should have their dog taken away. Anyone who hurts their pet, should be arrested immediately! — andreabakes (@andreabakes) March 15, 2018

Tomi Lahren posted a video admitting she just kicked her dog *5* times because it was chewing its bone “too loud.” Animal cruelty typically foreshadows other disturbing behavior. But in Tomi’s case, we already knew she’s evil. — jordan (@JordanUhl) March 15, 2018

As TMZ pointed out, if Lahren was making a joke, she didn’t have the best timing.

Lahren’s admission comes amid national outcry over a puppy who died after a United Airlines flight attendant forced its owners to stow their beloved pet in an overhead bin for a three-hour flight.