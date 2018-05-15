Tomi Lahren Hits Back After ‘Resistance Genealogist’ Exposes Family Immigration History

Tomi Lahren unleashed some fury Tuesday morning in an appearance on Fox & Friends as she responded to a genealogist who showed that the anti-immigrant Fox News contributor is actually a descendant of non-English-speaking U.S. immigrants.

In a series of tweets over the weekend, genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn pointed out the hypocrisy of Lahren’s anti-immigration views, given that her ancestors immigrated to the United States and did not exactly “assimilate,” by Lahren’s own standards.

While some on Twitter applauded Mendelsohn for exposing the conservative firebrand’s “ignorance,” Lahren herself thought the genealogist “failed miserably.”

“There is a woman over the weekend who took it upon herself to research my family history in hopes of digging up some kind of a ‘gotcha’ moment, a ‘gotcha’ angle to validate illegal immigration and open borders, and what she found was really shocking, guys,” Lahren heatedly told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning. “She found that my family who came here in the 1800s from Norway and Germany, that they spoke Norwegian and German.”

“Really what she did is prove that my family came here legally, but what she was hoping to do was try to call me a hypocrite for believing in merit-based immigration. She failed miserably.”

“This really isn’t what she calls ‘Resistance Genealogy’, it’s just another indication of ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,’ ” Lahren continued, referring to what Urban Dictionary has humorously defined as “the latest attempt by the alt-right to demonize anybody who thinks that maybe putting a reality TV star who’s declared bankruptcy six times in charge of the country might not have been the best idea.”

“I really am happy though that she has such a fascination with my family history though, and I’m hoping that she will taken on Elizabeth Warren’s next,” Lahren, 25, added triumphantly to laughter from the Fox & Friends hosts.

Here, the Fox News pundit was referring to claims that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has lied about her Native American heritage. President Trump has propagated the unproven theory, often mockingly calling Warren, a vocal critic of his administration, “Pocahontas.” According to CNN, one genealogist traced Warren’s Native American heritage to the late 19th century, which, if true, would make her 1/32 Native American. The Washington Post‘s “Fact Checker” page has declined to weigh in on the debate, giving the issue “no rating.”

Some woman took it upon herself to research my family tree in hopes of finding some GOTCHA angle! I’ll discuss on @foxandfriends in 10 mins! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 15, 2018

Lahren also responded to Mendelsohn on Twitter, accusing the genealogist of “stalking” her family history.

You stalked my family history as a part of your #resistancegenealogy and that’s all you got, babe? I’ll discuss tomorrow morning on @foxandfriends — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 15, 2018

MLB star Lane Adams thought her choice of words was a bit strong.

Researched. I think the word you’re looking for is researched, toenail — Lane Adams (@LA_Swiftness) May 15, 2018

Lahren’s angry Fox & Friends rant comes after Mendelsohn, as part of her Twitter project Resistance Genealogy, revealed parts of Lahren’s immigrant family history.

“I need Tomi, in her own words, to explain just how she thinks she got here. I’ll wait,” Mendelsohn tweeted on Saturday in response to Lahren’s defense of White House chief of staff John Kelly, who recently claimed that undocumented immigrants entering the U.S. “don’t have skills” and would not “integrate well” into American society.

“You don’t just come into this country with low skills, low education, not understanding the language and come into our country because someone says it makes them feel nice,” Lahren told Fox News host Jesse Watters on his show Watters World Saturday night. “That’s not what this country is based on.”

But as Mendelsohn pointed out, some of Lahren’s own immigrant ancestors had lived in the United States for a decade or longer and still spoke their native language.

Except the 1930 census says Tomi's 3x great-grandmother had been here for 41 years and still spoke German. Her 2nd great-grandmother had been here for 10 yrs. Spoke no English. Her great-grandfather's 1895 baptism from MN? Recorded in Norwegian.#resistancegenealogy #receipts pic.twitter.com/rIySFu6fvL — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) May 13, 2018

“The 1930 census says Tomi’s 3x great-grandmother had been here for 41 years and still spoke German. Her 2nd great-grandmother had been here for 10 yrs. Spoke no English,” Mendelsohn tweeted, also including the documentation. “Her great-grandfather’s 1895 baptism from MN? Recorded in Norwegian.”