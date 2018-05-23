Tomi Lahren Posed in an American Flag Onesie — And Critics Pounced

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren has shared an Instagram story featuring photos and video of herself wearing a hooded American flag onesie.

While Lahren, 25, said her Target-brand onesie was “a hit” at her local grocery store, many on Twitter criticized the conservative commentator for what they saw as a hypocritical display.

Lahren has repeatedly criticized NFL players for kneeling in protest during the national anthem, claiming that they’re disrespecting both the song and the American flag.

She said last fall on Fox and Friends: “I would like to ask these players ‘What exactly are you kneeling for and why have you chosen the flag and the anthem to do it?’ […] “I would like to ask those same players, ‘What would it take to get you to stand and respect the anthem?’ ”

Tomi Lahren Tomi Lahren/Instagram

Tomi Lahren

Now, one Twitter critic says of Lahren’s onesie: “I’m glad to see you no longer care about disrespecting the flag. Finally won’t have to hear you spew hatred towards those who kneel during the national anthem.”

Another fumes: “Don’t ever cry about kneeling athletes being disrespectful again. You are a hypocrite who lacks self-awareness (among other traits).” That Twitter user also referred Lahren to the U.S. Flag Code, which states, “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

A source close to Lahren said she was just being patriotic by donning the onesie.

A spokesperson for Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

@TomiLahren Don't ever cry about kneeling athletes being disrespectful again. You are a hypocrite who lacks self-awareness (among other traits).

U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for the flag

"The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery."#KneeJerkThis https://t.co/d9C5hjxoES — Political Southpaw (@DahlELama2) May 22, 2018

I'm glad to see you no longer care about disrespecting the flag. Finally won't have to hear you spew hatred towards those who kneel during the national anthem. Awesome! — Todd (@ToddWermers) May 23, 2018

Hey @TomiLahren, FYI: 4 U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for flag (d)

“The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

Just saying. https://t.co/uFvoAv5deR — KSR (@baby7billion) May 23, 2018

Your 👏 shirt👏 violates 👏 flag 👏 code 👏 — Randi Mahoney (@RandiMa_honey) May 23, 2018

Lahren’s clothing choice sparked a similar debate last year when she wore a Halloween costume consisting of a “Make America Great Again” one-piece swimsuit and an American flag-themed cape and fanny pack.

At the time, Lahren took to Twitter to fight back against critics who said she was violating the U.S. Flag Code with her ensemble. She quoted the American Legion’s explanation stating that a person is not in breach of “flag etiquette” by wearing clothing containing the same colors and patterns as the American flag.

For the selectively patriotic Snowflakes who are melting over a Halloween costume: pic.twitter.com/Z0k17oSO0v — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 29, 2017

“For the selectively patriotic Snowflakes who are melting over a Halloween costume,” Lahren captioned her post.

Lahren made headlines earlier this week after an incident in which a critic tossed a drink at her at a Minneapolis restaurant over the weekend.

Lahren explained on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning that she was at brunch with her parents when a group of patrons she assumed to be around her age threw water at her and “chanted profanities.” She called the incident “embarrassing.”

Shortly after her appearance, President Trump, 71, spoke out in support of Lahren, tweeting: “Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!”