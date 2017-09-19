No, Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump Never Dated, So It Wasn’t Any Gisele Jealousy Keeping Him from White House Visit

Despite suggestions to the contrary from a certain very short-term former White House communications director, first daughter Ivanka Trump and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady never dated, sources tell PEOPLE.

While guest-hosting “TMZ Live” on Monday, Anthony Scaramucci intimated that Brady skipped a visit to the White House at wife Gisele Bündchen’s request because she was “jealous” that Brady had allegedly once dated Ivanka.

But a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE that Scaramucci’s suppositions are “completely false.”

A second source who knows Brady adds that the whole thing is “bulls–t.”

Scaramucci, whose 10-day tenure as President Trump‘s communication director ended after his profanity-laced tirade against members of the administration, said on TMZ Live that Bündchen was “probably” the reason behind her husband’s last-minute decision not to join his Super Bowl champion team for a reception at the White House in April to celebrate the team’s historic Super Bowl win.

“There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go,” Scaramucci said. “Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know. I just think there was a possession that caused a rub.”

Brady, who has a long friendship with Trump, cited “personal family matters” when he declined the president’s invitation to the White House, saying in a statement at the time: “I am so happy and excited that our team is being honored at the White House today. Our team has accomplished something very special that we are all proud of and will be for years to come. Thank you to the President for hosting this honorary celebration and for supporting our team for as long as I can remember.”

Brady and Bündchen have been married since 2009 and have two children together. Ivanka married Jared Kushner the same year. They have three children.