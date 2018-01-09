Tom Arnold Mocks Trump's 'Star-Spangled' Banner Mishap: Roseanne 'F-ed Up the National Anthem Too'

Kypros/Getty; Kevin C. Cox/Getty
Tierney McAfee
January 09, 2018 03:09 PM

Comedian Tom Arnold mocked Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday for glossing over his father’s recent national anthem mishap in a gushing tweet.

President Trump is under scrutiny on social media for apparently forgetting or not knowing all of the words to the national anthem during a Monday appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta.

That didn’t stop Trump Jr. from applauding his father in a tweet that also indirectly echoed the president’s repeated criticism of professional sports players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

Sharing a photo of Trump holding his hand over his heart during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Trump Jr. praised: “And that folks is how it’s done. It’s not that hard. Just show some respect for your country. #nodrama #maga #america…”

Arnold, who was married to fellow comic Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, fired back at Trump Jr. in a tweet referencing his ex-wife’s famously off-key performance of the national anthem in 1990.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“I get it dude. You guys are practically family. I had Roseanne’s back when she f-ed up the National Anthem too,” Arnold quipped in response to Trump Jr.’s tweet.

Barr — who made headlines this week after she revealed that her character in the upcoming Roseanne revival  is a Trump supporter — was widely panned for her national anthem performance, which critics at the time found offensive and disrespectful.

But hey, at least she got all the words right.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now