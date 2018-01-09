Tom Arnold Mocks Trump's 'Star-Spangled' Banner Mishap: Roseanne 'F-ed Up the National Anthem Too'

Comedian Tom Arnold mocked Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday for glossing over his father’s recent national anthem mishap in a gushing tweet.

President Trump is under scrutiny on social media for apparently forgetting or not knowing all of the words to the national anthem during a Monday appearance at the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta.

That didn’t stop Trump Jr. from applauding his father in a tweet that also indirectly echoed the president’s repeated criticism of professional sports players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

Sharing a photo of Trump holding his hand over his heart during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Trump Jr. praised: “And that folks is how it’s done. It’s not that hard. Just show some respect for your country. #nodrama #maga #america…”

Arnold, who was married to fellow comic Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, fired back at Trump Jr. in a tweet referencing his ex-wife’s famously off-key performance of the national anthem in 1990.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“I get it dude. You guys are practically family. I had Roseanne’s back when she f-ed up the National Anthem too,” Arnold quipped in response to Trump Jr.’s tweet.

Barr — who made headlines this week after she revealed that her character in the upcoming Roseanne revival is a Trump supporter — was widely panned for her national anthem performance, which critics at the time found offensive and disrespectful.

But hey, at least she got all the words right.