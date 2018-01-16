Politics
Together We Rise: The Best Photos and Stories from a New Book About the Women's March
Take a look at the best — and nastiest — moments from the Women’s March, one year later
By People Staff
'The Single Largest Protest in World History'
A new book, Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World by The Women's March Organizers and Condé Nast, provides an inside look at the Women's March. The movement started off as Facebook post after Donald Trump became President of the United States and resulted in the "single largest protest in world history," happening in cities nationwide on Jan., 21, 2017.
"Dedicated to women, documented and undocumented: the daughters, the mothers, the caregivers, the workers, the trans warriors, the witches, the artists, the refugees, the leaders. You are our light in the dark," the dedication reads.
Pussy Hats Unite
The march as seen from the roof of the Voice of America offices on Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C.
Marching Forward
Actress America Ferrera spoke at the march in D.C. Later, she and her husband created an organization called Harness, which helps connect communities to inspire change. "If we can bring that ethic of community and love into our daily lives," she wrote, "I believe we can sustain a movement beyond a single historical day."
The Future Is Female
Two protesters in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Closing the Gap
"Going in, I had been feeling disappointed, even a bit resentful, toward the younger generation," Congresswoman Maxine Waters wrote of speaking at the march. "I was under the impression that they thought what we had done for women's rights wasn't important. But seeing the size and passion of the crowd and realizing that the younger women there recognized what we had done and that they were carrying our torch made me realize I'd been completely wrong. And as I left the stage and marched with groups of young women, I saw that they did know the history ... We walked from the stage all the way to the White House and I was in a state of euphoria."
You Are Here
"The white people were angry. Really, really angry," Ilana Glazer of Broad City wrote of the march. "I grew up in a small, conservative town in Long Island in the nineties; it was nothin' but white people pretending everything was AMAZING. Twenty years later, I had never seen so many angry, progressive white people. They felt backed by the people in the streets, protected by those around us. White people were screaming about equal rights for black lives, ashamed of their white privilege, ashamed that it took till now to scream about that inequity."
Only the Beginning
"The next 1,459 days of the Trump administration will be 1,459 days of resistance," said activist Angela Davis onstage in Washington, D.C.
Protestors in Antarctica
Various marches took place around the world. Protestors even organized a march in Neko Harbor, Antarctica.
The Roar
Ashley Judd performed 19-year-old Nina Donovan's poem "I Am a Nasty Woman" at the march. "The roar was a rumble, a wave, a crescendo, an aria," Judd wrote of the poem's reception. "There was a visual to it as well. I could see the crowd react physically." She added, "I cherish my memory of the roar. It's the proudest I've ever been."
Look Back to Move Forward
"In order to know where you are going, you have to know where you are coming from," wrote Sister Aisha al-Adawiya, found of Women in Islam, Inc., an organization of Muslim women focused on human rights and social justice.
After the Start
"It is relatively easy to show up for one day. How do we show up not just in historic moments but in our everyday lives, in our own homes and communities?" wrote author Roxane Gay. "How do we keep fighting when it feels hopeless to face an incompetent administration, a self-serving and inept congressional body, and a justice system that rarely demonstrates concern for actual justice? How do we fight for ourselves while also fighting for the greater good? How do we hold ourselves accountable and force ourselves to make the difficult, inconvenient choices that will be demanded of us? How do we take up the fight when some of us are simply too weary to continue the fight alone?"
Join the Resistance
"We are all collective agents of history," civic rights activist Angela Davis told the crowd in Washington, D.C.
On Sale Now
Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World by The Women's March Organizers and Condé Nast is on sale now. A portion of the proceeds from this book will benefit The Gathering for Justice, Sistersong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Indigenous Women Rise.
