Together We Rise: The Best Photos and Stories from a New Book About the Women's March

'The Single Largest Protest in World History'

A new book, Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World by The Women's March Organizers and Condé Nast, provides an inside look at the Women's March. The movement started off as Facebook post after Donald Trump became President of the United States and resulted in the "single largest protest in world history," happening in cities nationwide on Jan., 21, 2017.

"Dedicated to women, documented and undocumented: the daughters, the mothers, the caregivers, the workers, the trans warriors, the witches, the artists, the refugees, the leaders. You are our light in the dark," the dedication reads.