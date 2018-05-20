Tina Fey Brings Back Epic Sarah Palin Impression: 'I Have a Message' for the Trump White House

She’s back!

Returning to host Saturday Night Live this week, Tina Fey once again took on the role of Sarah Palin as she led a group of current and past headline makers in the Trump era — including Stormy Daniels and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — as they all reminisced about what they regretted doing for President Donald Trump.

Starting off the satirical sketch by herself, Fey’s Palin reminded the audience that while she “was the first female on a Republican presidential ticket,” these days “I get paid to tweet for Bass Pro Shops.”

“I have a message for all the people in the Trump White House. Enjoy your moment — who knows how long it’ll last,” she added, before launching into a parody of Chorus Line’s classic song “Kiss Today Goodbye.”

Tina Fey

Throughout the sketch, Fey’s character interacts with everybody from Aidy Bryant’s White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders — who admitted she “might regret…what I fibbed for Trump” — to Tillerson, who called Trump the “biggest mess I ever dealt with, and I worked for Exxon Mobil.”

“Don’t forget, I regret what I did for Trump,” the former cabinet member, played by John Goodman, sang.

Along the way, the group also expanded to include Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen), and Omarosa Manigault-Newman (Leslie Jones).

But despite their individual grievances, the group all joined together at the end to sing: “Won’t forget, can’t regret, what I did for Trump.”