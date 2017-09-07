A Pennsylvania congressman has confirmed that he had an extramarital affair with a married 32-year-old woman – an announcement that came after it was revealed that the Republican politician is expected to be deposed in the couple’s divorce.

Rep. Tim Murphy, 64, came clean in a Wednesday statement issued through his attorney, admitting that he was romantically involved with forensic psychologist Shannon Edwards, the wife of Dr. Jesse Sally, a sports medicine physician, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

“Last year I became involved in an affair with a personal friend. This is nobody’s fault but my own, and I offer no excuses,” he reportedly said in the statement. “To the extent that there should be any blame in this matter, it falls solely upon me. I ask the media to respect the privacy of my family. They have done nothing wrong and deserve to be left alone.”

Murphy is married to wife Nanette and has an adult daughter, Bevin.

The announcement comes as an Allegheny County judge ruled that Murphy must be deposed in Edwards and Sally’s divorce proceedings, the Tribune-Review reports.

The deposition will be open to the public and will hold a calendar of Murphy’s political events from the past year along with all text messages and emails that he exchanged with Edwards.

Sally initially motioned to depose Murphy while Edwards worked to keep the proceedings private. Murphy’s attorney, Kenneth J. Horoho Jr., said deposing Murphy was only an effort to embarrass him, according to the Gazette. The judge ordered that Murphy be deposed by Sept. 29.

“Why do you need to depose him other than to harass him? They got the marital misconduct. They admit it,” Horoho Jr. said, according to the Gazette. “At some point, your honor, it does rise to the level of harassment and bad faith.”

However, Sally’s lawyer, Dorothy Wolbert, told the judge that Sally “has a right to know what went on with this marital misconduct,” noting that Edwards is seeking alimony.

Sally said in court documents that Murphy and Edwards’ affair began around February 2016 and continued until the fall of that year, according to the Gazette. But Edwards holds that her sexual relationship with Murphy began only after her marriage to Edwards had deteriorated.

She and Sally wed in July 2012, according to the publication.