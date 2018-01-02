Tiffany Trump Attended Playboy's New Year's Eve Party as Her Dad Rang in 2018 at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump’s younger daughter rang in the new year at a Playboy party in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Tiffany Trump, 24, the president’s daughter with his second wife, Marla Maples, was seen mingling with guests at the event hosted by Hugh Hefner’s son Cooper at Los Angeles’ Culver Hotel, according to Page Six.

The Georgetown Law School student, who wore a strapless silver sequin cocktail dress for the occasion, was photographed at the party by former playmate Candace Jordan, who later shared the snapshots on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Tiffany is seen posing alongside Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, who is engaged to Cooper Hefner.

“Tiffany Trump has joined the @playboy party!” Jordan captioned another photo of Trump at the party.

RELATED VIDEO: Merry Christmas from Mar-a-Lago: Tiffany and Ivanka Trump Mocked for Bikini-Clad Video

Tiffany’s attendance at the party comes days after she faced criticism on social media for sharing a bikini-clad video with half-sister and advisor to the president Ivanka Trump. Some critics suggested the first daughters should be participating in more charitable activities over the holidays, while others found the post itself unseemly. Tiffany posted the filtered clip from Mar-a-Lago, where she spent the Christmas holiday with her father and other members of the Trump family before jetting off to L.A.

The president, meanwhile, remained at his Mar-a-Lago resort, ringing in the new year with an annual black-tie bash attended by family and friends.

And Tiffany’s mom celebrated the new year skiing in Wyoming, according to a selfie post on her Instagram.

Twitter critics took aim at Tiffany for her Playboy outing, with one commenter sarcastically saying it was “very appropriate for the president’s daughter to support a business that demeans women.”

Not a good look for tiffany.https://t.co/l7PVdzmcIo — Petra Zeria (@ZeriaPetra) January 1, 2018

Very appropriate for President’s daughter to support a business that demeans women – just like dear old Dad. — Marco Jones (@MarcoJo81292462) January 1, 2018

Republicans are quick to scream about Malia being a college student and kissing boys but Tiffany Trump goes to a playboy party and it's a-okay 👌 pic.twitter.com/PPH1brQNW5 — alex 🦎 (@alexisms_) January 2, 2018

Others on Twitter argued that media outlets were unfairly targeting Trump’s daughter.

NY Post, you're messy. Leave the girl alone. — MsKelly (@angchelmal) January 2, 2018

You got a problem with that. Your mind is in the gutter — King69 (@King6951122775) January 2, 2018

As Page Six and The Washington Post noted, Playboy reportedly once offered Tiffany’s mother, Maples, $2 million to pose nude as a centerfold. Maples rejected the offer, saying at the time, “I’m thankful for my body, but I didn’t want to exploit it. How would I ever be taken seriously?”