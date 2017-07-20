Tiffany Trump and Mom Marla Maples Relax on a Yacht During Italian Vacation

While President Donald Trump is at home and facing intense scrutiny over his dealings with Russia, his younger daughter and second ex-wife are enjoying a little la dolce vita in Italy.

Tiffany Trump and mom Marla Maples were spotted relaxing aboard a yacht near Ponza, an island in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Previous high-profile visitors to the island paradise include Rihanna, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, according to W magazine.

The pair have been vacationing around Tuscany and the Italian islands since last week, and Maples has been documenting much of the trip on Instagram.

In one image, Maples, 53, and Trump, 23, posed with family friends in Capri. Later, she shared a snap from her jet skiing adventure with her daughter, writing, “Me and my girl.”

Sweet moments with these angels in #Capri #motherdaughter #sisterbrother Such joy and kindness and I must say… #wisebeyondyears💕 A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

Me and my girl 💕 A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jul 14, 2017 at 6:50pm PDT

Wrote Maples of another image, taken from the Tyrrhenian Sea, “Saluting the sunrise at sea.”

Saluting the sunrise at sea 🙌🏻 #italy🇮🇹 A post shared by Marla Maples (@itsmarlamaples) on Jul 19, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Last May, Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. This year, it was confirmed that she will attend Georgetown University’s law school in the fall.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Trump – whose mother was married to the president from 1993 to 1999 – isn’t “angling for any kind of White house role like Ivanka has.”

The insider added, “Tiffany is younger and still figuring out what she wants to do … but when her dad calls upon her, she always tries to accommodate. Of course he hasn’t called upon her that much, but she’s happy to help when he does, like giving the RNC speech.”