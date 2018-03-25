Tiffany Trump 'Liked' a March for Our Lives Poster About GOP Getting 'Massacred' in Midterms

Is Tiffany Trump making her political views known — even if they go against her father’s?

The 24-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump appeared to “like” a photo from her verified Instagram account showing a protester holding a sign that read “Next Massacre Will Be the GOP in the Midterm Elections” at the New York March for Our Lives rally.

Social media users were happy to welcome Tiffany to their side.

“We are one step closer to my ironic/dream scenario in which Tiffany Trump takes her family down,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added, “Good for Tiffany Trump. You don’t have to follow your parents. Mines a white supremacist and today while marching I got myself a Black Lives Matter button. Be the change.”

President Trump skipped town, along with wife Melania and their 12-year-old son Baron, to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida as half a million students headed to Washington, D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally.

While her older siblings have taken on roles in the White House, Tiffany has kept a relatively low-profile since her father became commander-in-chief. The Georgetown Law School student has attended some functions, such as a White House event supporting the Wounded Warriors Project last year.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Tiffany, whose mother is Marla Maples, has no promises from the former business mogul about what she could inherit after his death.

“She says she is not guaranteed anything, which is one of the reasons Tiffany and Marla have been so respectful of her dad and tiptoed around so much,” the insider said, adding that the father and daughter were not close during her childhood.

The source said, “She had very little to even do with him. And that makes everything about her financial situation really weird and awkward.”

It was recently reported that Tiffany split from her longtime boyfriend Ross Mechanic last year due to the stresses of moving away for law school. Mechanic, who accompanied Tiffany to her father’s inauguration, is a registered Democrat, according to The Washington Post.

March for Our Lives Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

March for Our Lives in Washington D.C. was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Alex Wind within days of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school, which left 17 of their classmates dead.

According to the rally’s website, the current generation of students has grown up practicing drills and lockdowns at school while repeatedly watching mass shootings play out in other cities and states — a pattern of violence unique to America.

March for Our Lives John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

“March For Our Lives is created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” reads the event’s mission statement, in part. “In the tragic wake of the seventeen lives brutally cut short in Florida, politicians are telling us that now is not the time to talk about guns. March For Our Lives believes the time is now.”

Celebrity attendees at protests across the country included including Jim Carrey, Lady Gaga, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kim Kardashian West, Liev Schreiber and Paul McCartney, who remembered “one of my best friends” and Beatles bandmate John Lennon just blocks from where he was shot and killed 37 years ago.