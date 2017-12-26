Merry Christmas from Mar-a-Lago: Tiffany and Ivanka Trump Mocked for Bikini-Clad Video

In a new Twitter video, first daughters Tiffany and Ivanka Trump blew kisses to followers — but received mostly criticism in return.

In the short clip — which was posted by President Trump’s younger daughter, Tiffany, on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday — the two women wear swimsuits and sunglasses as they lounge by the pool at their father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and the song “O Holy Night” plays. A filter featuring angel wings and a halo hovers over the sisters as they blow kisses and Tiffany wishes fans a Merry Christmas.

It was all too much for some Twitter critics to bear.

Some ridiculed the Trump women for lacking class, while others suggested the first daughters should be participating in more charitable activities over the holidays.

@trumps_feed @IvankaTrump Sorry we missed you at the homeless shelter handing out Christmas gifts. — Budgie (@budgie1949) December 26, 2017

Ugh. I hope my tax dollars aren’t going to this mess. — 🎄Padilla☃️ (@JennM_P) December 26, 2017

This cant' be real. Please tell me this isn't real. Somebody? Anybody? — Mutt Sanders' Brother (@muttsandersbro) December 26, 2017

There’s not one of you with an ounce of class. Total embarrassment to our country. — Phil Goldstein (@pgold1230) December 26, 2017

You and your family are so out of touch with reality. Enjoy your vacation while people struggle every day. — TheLorac🤦🏻‍♀️🌈 (@Carowaro7161) December 26, 2017

You might want to rethink this tweet. — TravelingGal (@50countries) December 26, 2017

Trump marked his first Christmas as president with his family at Mar-a-Lago, where he also teleconferenced with the troops, spoke with young kids looking for Santa Claus and attended a late-night church service, according to CNN.

Tiffany and her older half-sister, Ivanka, an advisor to the president, weren’t the only Trump women to experiment with social media filters over the Christmas holiday. On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump also faced criticism for posting a filtered selfie featuring a Santa hat and sparkling reindeer.

And in another Twitter controversy on Tuesday, some critics pointed out that Ivanka’s family vacation photos featured a Confederate flag in the background.

Confederate flag over Jared's shoulder. Couldn't find four photos without one? Or is this a dogwhistle? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 26, 2017

Though the boat bearing the Confederate flag did not appear to have ties to the Trumps, The Daily Dot noted that it “might not be the best optics” given President Trump’s widely condemned defense of the white nationalists whose efforts to protect Confederate monuments turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August.

