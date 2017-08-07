Tiffany Trump and Hillary and Bill Clinton Attend the Same Star-Studded Wedding in New York City

While President Trump was crashing a wedding during his “working vacation” at his Bedminster golf club over the weekend, his daughter Tiffany was attending one she was actually invited to — along with fellow guests Hillary and Bill Clinton.

On Sunday, Trump’s younger daughter, 23, and his former presidential rival Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, attended the star-studded wedding of Sophie Lasry, the daughter of hedge fund billionaire Marc Lasry, a top donor to Hillary’s 2016 campaign.

It is not known whether Tiffany and the Clintons interacted during the reception at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Also among the guests were top Hillary aide Huma Abedin, J.Lo and A-Rod, and Real Housewife Dorinda Medley, who posed for a photo with the former secretary of state.

“Always an honor,” Medley captioned the snap.

While Trump’s older daughter, Ivanka, campaigned heavily for her father and landed a high-profile role in his administration, Tiffany — Trump’s daughter with second wife Marla Maples — has largely stayed out of the spotlight, making only occasional appearances with the rest of the Trump family.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Tiffany, who is attending Georgetown University’s law school in the fall, isn’t “angling for any kind of White house role like Ivanka has.”

“Tiffany is younger and still figuring out what she wants to do … but when her dad calls upon her, she always tries to accommodate,” the insider added. “Of course he hasn’t called upon her that much, but she’s happy to help when he does.”