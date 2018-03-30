Tiffany Trump Touches Down in Florida with Her Dad in Rare Father-Daughter Appearance

In a rare father-daughter sighting, Donald and Tiffany Trump were photographed arriving in Palm Beach, Florida, together via Air Force One.

Trump and his younger daughter will spend Easter Weekend with family at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where the president will be reunited with wife Melania and their son, Barron, 12, after spending the week apart.

Trump, his wife and son traveled together to Mar-a-Lago last weekend but the president returned to Washington on Sunday, shortly before the airing of 60 Minutes‘ bombshell interview with porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Tiffany, 24, a student at Georgetown Law School and Trump’s only child with second wife Marla Maples, has notably been much less visible than half-siblings Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric throughout their father’s campaign and presidency.

But Tiffany appeared alongside Ivanka, 36, a senior adviser to the president, at their father’s speech on infrastructure in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday.

Trump was accused of “playing favorites” after he praised Ivanka in his speech while simply name-checking Tiffany.

“We have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure! Ivanka … and Tiffany!” Trump said Thursday, according to Newsweek.

Meanwhile on Thursday, the first lady paid a surprise visit to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, where she delivered Easter baskets with stuffed toy bunnies to the children patients.

Mrs. Trump, who was in Palm Beach all week amid Barron’s school spring break, later tweeted that she enjoyed spending time with the “brave patients.”

“Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today,” she wrote. “So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses.”

On Friday, the first lady also shared a video from her visit and wish “everyone happiness and health on this #GoodFriday.”

It appears Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner won’t be joining the rest of the Trump family for Easter at Mar-a-Lago. The president’s personal Boeing 757 airliner dropped off the couple at Cheyenne Regional Airport in Wyoming on Thursday as they headed to Saratoga for a vacation, WyomingNews.com reported.

After spending the holiday weekend at Mar-a-Lago, the first family will return to Washington for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.