‘Round of Applause for All the Nasty Women on Board’: Thousands Travel to Women’s March on Washington

Love a nasty woman flight attendant 👏 Starting our wknd of amazing women because we can't give up! @SpiritAirlines #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/bWj89inKtJ — Flor Blake (@FlorBlake) January 20, 2017

On Friday, tens of thousands of women made their way to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. to protest the election of president Donald Trump.

Their journeys to the event — and some of the sister marches planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world — took over social media, with their large crowds becoming a symbol of sisterhood and solidarity.

One video of a Spirit Airlines flight attendant speaking to a plane full of attendees quickly became a viral hit. In it, she addresses the passengers upon arrival in nearby Baltimore — and provides them with an inspiring message of solidarity.

“I just want to know how many of you are going to the march on Washington?” she asks them, to the cheers of nearly the whole flight. “Big round of applause for all the nasty women on board. Stay safe, stay hydrated, have a good time, watch out for your fellow sisters. Just remember — we don’t take no ‘ish from no man.”

Here are some of the other inspiring images that flooded social media.

LA to D.C. We are all super sisters #WomensMarch A photo posted by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

20 blocks from the rally, the crowds are getting BIG! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/ZymPoOTp0s — Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 21, 2017

Over 40 and counting from !NC to the march#womensmarchonwashington #womensmarch #laprotest # A photo posted by Carrie Gibson (@dcarriegibson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Oh my god the DC streetcar is packed pic.twitter.com/BaEFcKVRaR — the new ag secretary (@timothypmurphy) January 21, 2017

Just asked who onboard this @AmericanAir flight was headed to the #WomensMarchOnWashington. Almost all the passengers. pic.twitter.com/wLWg67FVmk — Pamela R Lightsey (@OneNabi) January 20, 2017

A group of 53 Knox students head to Washington D.C. to participate in the #WomensMarch this Saturday. (Nadia Spock/TKS) #KnoxMarches #WomensMarchOnWashington A photo posted by The Knox Student (@theknoxstudent) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Our Southwest flight out of Atlanta is full of marchers heading to #WomensMarchOnWashington Passengers cheer each other as they board. pic.twitter.com/ZSbW53dbBd — Annalise Kaylor (@annalisekaylor) January 20, 2017

Massive line for train from Baltimore to #WomensMarch. 2 lines encircle the station Will we make it @zansari8 @Jasgripper @allisonrbrown pic.twitter.com/Eh1QKEKPYO — Billy Easton (@BEastonNY) January 21, 2017

I think my plane is full of marchers. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/rPxdsNwLUF — Amanda Jackson (@AmandaJ_TX) January 20, 2017

The line outside the train station in Baltimore. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/2fffEJV1CW — Paula Weston (@PaulaBonaFide) January 21, 2017

Joined by plane full of women heading to D.C. #WomensMarchOnWashington. Seattle is showing up in force! pic.twitter.com/RdBdCxvn8P — Julia White (@julwhite) January 20, 2017

The entire plane is full of marchers! #womensmarch #dcbound A photo posted by Nickie (Daisy is on hiatus) (@doggoneoregon) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

The Women’s March on Washington began at 10 a.m. on Saturday — a day after Trump’s inauguration. Participants are expected to march down the intersection of Independence Avenue and 3rd Street.

Among the crowd of attendees were a slew of celebrity faces like Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Orange is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more — all lending their voices to “take a stand on social justice.”

“I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices,” Johansson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from march organizers.

“The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government and the incoming Presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities,” officials added in a statement.

Organizations including Amnesty International, EMILY’s List, GLAAD, Girls Who Code, Muslim Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood, United We Dream and more partnered with the march’s national coordinating committee for the event.