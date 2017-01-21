‘Round of Applause for All the Nasty Women on Board’: Thousands Travel to Women’s March on Washington

On Friday, tens of thousands of women made their way to the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. to protest the election of president Donald Trump.
Their journeys to the event — and some of the sister marches planned in all 50 states and six continents across the world — took over social media, with their large crowds becoming a symbol of sisterhood and solidarity.
One video of a Spirit Airlines flight attendant speaking to a plane full of attendees quickly became a viral hit. In it, she addresses the passengers upon arrival in nearby Baltimore — and provides them with an inspiring message of solidarity.
“I just want to know how many of you are going to the march on Washington?” she asks them, to the cheers of nearly the whole flight. “Big round of applause for all the nasty women on board. Stay safe, stay hydrated, have a good time, watch out for your fellow sisters. Just remember — we don’t take no ‘ish from no man.”
Here are some of the other inspiring images that flooded social media.
The Women’s March on Washington began at 10 a.m. on Saturday — a day after Trump’s inauguration. Participants are expected to march down the intersection of Independence Avenue and 3rd Street.
Among the crowd of attendees were a slew of celebrity faces like Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain, Zendaya, Orange is the New Black‘s Uzo Aduba, Scarlett Johansson and more — all lending their voices to “take a stand on social justice.”
“I am marching on Washington to let our next president know that we, men and women alike, will not stand down or be silenced and will fight to protect our bodies and our choices,” Johansson said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from march organizers.
“The Women’s March on Washington aims to send a message to all levels of government and the incoming Presidential administration, that we stand together in solidarity and expect elected leaders to act to protect the rights of women, their families and their communities,” officials added in a statement.
Organizations including Amnesty International, EMILY’s List, GLAAD, Girls Who Code, Muslim Women’s Alliance, Planned Parenthood, United We Dream and more partnered with the march’s national coordinating committee for the event.