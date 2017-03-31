This Vintage Footage of Trump Singing Could Explain Why He Won’t Attend MLB’s Opening Day

Bucking decades of tradition, President Donald Trump announced this week that he will not be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ home opener game next Monday.

Of course, so far in his presidency, Trump has made somewhat of a tradition of forgoing traditions. He won’t be attending next month’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner (nor will any members of his staff), his wife Melania and son Barron still live in their Trump Tower apartment in New York City rather than relocating the White House, and he shunned the use of the standard Air Force One in favor of his own private aircraft. (Which is now called Air Force One.)

The White House said Trump will miss the Nationals game due to a scheduling conflict. Critics said he didn’t want to go to a game where he’d likely be booed. After all, Trump lost D.C. by a huge margin — he got 4 percent of the vote to Hillary Clinton’s 93 percent. Plus, his approval rating is currently at a historic low of 35 percent, Gallup reported Tuesday.

But upon closer examination, there could be another reason why Trump won’t attend the game, and why, perhaps, Nationals fans (and their ears) should be glad.

Earlier this week, Stephen Colbert resurfaced a video of Trump singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field back in 2000, which offered a potential explanation for why Trump wanted to sit out next week’s game.

With then-girlfriend Melania by his side, they belted out the tune, but fell a little flat (musically). Not to mention, he forgot the very important detail that you replace “home team” with “Cubbies” when you’re at Wrigley. And the crowd took notice.